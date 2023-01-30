Israel meets VIN refusal rate requirement for Visa Waiver Program





Statement from the U.S. EmbassyIsrael Meets VIN Denial Rate Requirements for the Visa Waiver ProgramJanuary 30, 2023

We support steps in the bilateral relationship that are beneficial to U.S. and Israeli citizens. One of those steps is to work together for Israel to meet the requirements of the Visa Waiver Program. The Visa Waiver Program is primarily a security partnership between the United States and participating countries. The US government continues to work with Israel to fulfill all program requirements.

Entry into the Visa Waiver Program is a complex and laborious process. Being below the 3% nonimmigrant visa refusal rate is just one of many steps Israel must take to join the program.

The government of Israel must meet all the requirements to enter the program, and a lot of work must be done in a very short time. First, the Knesset will have to act. Three laws will need to be passed for Israel to benefit from the visa waiver program.

Second, the Israeli government, across all ministries, will need to move quickly to put in place the many technical requirements necessary to become eligible for the visa waiver program. These are specific to data sharing and traveler screening, including information systems that need to be developed, then implemented and tested. The window for Israel to complete these actions and pass the required laws closes in September 2023, the end of the US fiscal year.

Finally, travel reciprocity is a basic requirement to enter this program. We seek equal treatment and freedom of travel for all American citizens, regardless of national origin, religion, or ethnicity, including Americans of Palestinian descent, seeking to enter or transit through Israel. This means that anyone with US citizenship and a US passport will be able to travel to Israel for short stays of less than 90 days, including travel to and from the West Bank via Ben Gourion.

For more information: Visa Waiver Program Requirements | Homeland Security (dhs.gov)

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://il.usembassy.gov/israel-meets-niv-refusal-rate-requirement-for-visa-waiver-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos