



At a church in East London on a frigid winter day, Beautine Wester-Okiya rummages through boxes of baby clothes, toys and many other items donated to locals impacted by Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

Prior to extreme poverty in developed Western countries, special nurses are at the forefront of work that was unimaginable.

Wester-Okiya, who came to Britain from Malaysia 40 years ago, told AFP she had never seen anything like it in her life here in the UK.

It’s a similar story of economic hardship 140km (87mi) north of the central English city of Coventry.

In huge warehouses, employees of the charity Feed the Hungry are packing emergency food for families just miles down the road, as well as children in Nicaragua, Ukraine and Africa.

The UK is in the midst of its biggest price spike in decades, for everything from fuel and heat to food and housing costs.

The crisis has put even more pressure on food banks, which have already become a feature of modern British life, prompting them to branch out from baby clothes to providing other services to help with welfare claims.

Wester-Okiya said she had suicidal mothers and children who had just barely weathered the pandemic, but found this terrible cost-of-living crisis.

A broken mother, a broken home, a broken family. Mom is depressed. Children cry all the time.

Over the past two and a half years, Hackney Children & Baby Bank has been fully coordinating assistance for those in need.

Founded during the coronavirus pandemic, the group has repeatedly stepped into action to deal with crisis after crisis, from migrants arriving in small boats with nothing to homeless Afghans and Ukrainians.

But many of those who need help now are British people who have never suffered such economic pain before.

Wester-Okiya said he was no longer just talking about migrants, he was talking about middle-class people like teachers who have to sell their homes.

Faced with an ever-increasing crisis, the UK now has over 2,500 food banks.

Toiletries are especially in demand.

A 14-year-old teenager wrote a terrifying poem about how bullied she was because she couldn’t wash, Wester-Okiya said. The girl explained that her mother cut the soap into four pieces and gave each family member a small piece.

The exorbitant cost of everything in Coventry, once home to a thriving car manufacturing industry, made a single mother of four Hannah Simpson visit a food bank for the first time.

Simpson, 29, whose youngest is only 12 months old, is skipping meals so the kids can eat.

But that inevitably took its toll, leaving her tired and exhausted.

I try to hide my difficulties from them but my daughter told the school the other day. She said she was worried because her mom didn’t have dinner with us and she didn’t have enough food to go around.

Its a lot of stress. I have four children, I have to manage, take good care of, and worry about where to eat my next meal.

A 50-year-old woman who names Tracy said the food bank has been a lifesaver since they started coming in November.

My cupboard was completely bare. I waited until I ate one meal a day and had tea every day,” she said.

Faced with an escalating crisis, Feed the Hungry runs Coventry’s 14 food banks and international operations, and has launched a range of projects to help people cope with the long term.

A project is in development to teach people how to cook and make the most of what they have.

The Pathfinder project gives people the opportunity to buy food worth as little as 25 British pounds ($31) for a fraction of the cost, helping them regain their choice and dignity while taking advantage of subsidies and unclaimed welfare benefits.

Project manager Hugh McNeill said it works. The only problem we have is that demand far exceeds what we can actually deliver.

People who come through the charity door have absolutely no financial resilience. They borrowed and sold everything they had, he added.

You can move around the country and it’s exactly the same in every city and every village.

For Wester-Okiya, hopes of building resilience are still far off.

She said my phone never stops, waving her smartphone, which rings incessantly with messages and pleas for help.

I have lived here for 40 years and as a nurse I have a lot of interaction with my family. But last year was terrible and I’m afraid of the next 3 months.

