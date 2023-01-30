HBO The Last of Us tries a little tenderness in a surprising episode 3





Enlarge / The paranoid survivalist is the role Nick Offerman was born to play. HBO’s “The Last of Us” Season 1 See More Stories

New episodes of The Last of Us air on HBO every Sunday night, and Kyle Orland d’Ars (who played the games) and Andrew Cunningham (who didn’t) will talk about them here every Monday morning. While these recaps don’t delve into every plot point of the episodes, there are obviously some major spoilers contained inside, so go watch the episode first if you want to go fresh.

Kyle: OK, I know I spent a lot of time last week complaining about flashbacks, but I have far fewer complaints about this week’s extended flashback. It’s the kind of important, character-driven backstory that’s only been hinted at in games and that a prestige TV show feels uniquely suited to fill in, and this episode did a job. gorgeous.

Andrew: Yeah, this week’s episode is really lovely and unexpected, basically an episode of a The Last of Us-themed anthology show that ends with 10 or 15 minutes of Joel and Ellie on either side. It’s also a tonal break from what I’m sure will be a lot of fighting, racing and chasing later in the season.

And it’s also an antidote to the series’ previous reliance on tropes. “A lonely conspiracy theorist captures the love of his life in one of his bunker traps” is not a story you see repeated in most apocalypse stories.

You mentioned that it was suggested in games. Is there a source for these characters (or similar characters) in the games, or are the showrunners just branching out?

Kyle: So this is where things get interesting from an “authentic to the game” perspective. Bill is a relatively major character in the first Last of Us, but his relationship with Frank is barely mentioned directly. And without spoiling the game too much, I will say that the way Bill (and Frank, in a much less direct way) see their story develop and conclude in the games is very different from what we saw in this episode.

From when Bill got shot on the show, it made me wonder how much are they really playing with the expectations set by the game here? How willing are they to change the narrative we are meant to “know”? Could Bill really just die here?

It’s a big contributor to my feelings of doubt that the apparent double suicide is the last we’ll see of this character. Not to mention it would be a criminal waste of a perfectly cast Nick Offerman.

Enlarge / *Voice of Ron Swanson* “I’m not comfortable with this situation.”

Andrew: As a non-player with no particular expectations or attachments, I kind of hope the story is unique, something that gives texture to the world and fills in Joel and Tess’ stories a bit, but not continuously . revisited. To bring up another video game-adjacent show, it kind of reminds me of the once-a-season flashback episodes in Mythic Quest. They’re usually far removed from the main action (and most main characters) of the story, but give the show a chance to demonstrate its scope and give viewers something special.

But it’s hard to say! Flashbacks seem like a tool the show is willing to deploy frequently, and any character can come back to life in a flashback (like Tess does, here). Do games flash back and forth a lot like this? It’s hard to imagine playing the game version of this installment, unless The Last of Us incorporates farming simulation gameplay, a la Gwent.

Kyle: No, the first game is pretty linear, in terms of timeline.

I really try not to be one of those “they changed something from the source material! Sacrilege!” type people. But one problem I have is how changing Bill’s story arc also changes the whole tone of his character.

There’s an important quote from Bill in the game that I remember the gist of and looked it up to make sure I understood because it’s so opposite of Bill that we get in the series: “Once upon a time, I had someone I loved. It was a partner. Someone I had to take care of. And in this world, that kind of shit is good for one thing: you get killed.

Not exactly the feeling we get here! I don’t think either is necessarily “better” or “worse” (especially before seeing the rest of the series), but it’s quite shocking…

ANDREW So game-Bill essentially ends where show-Bill begins, emotionally? It’s a disappointment.

Maybe that’s why they changed it. I find apocalypse fiction with a dose of hope much more compelling than, say, a nonstop dark-o-rama where we continually discover that humans are the real monsters (looking at you, The Walking Dead).

Or maybe they didn’t change it and will go back to that version of Bill in another episode. That’s the fun of these show-by-show recaps: there can always be something going on next week that makes us look like geniuses or morons!

Enlarge / If you’ve played the games, get ready to see another side of Bill here…

Kyle: Okay, so maybe I see things that aren’t there, but have you thought about when Joel searched Bill’s house?

ANDREW Yeah, you might have something there. We are told that Bill took the same poison-wine as Frank; we are never shown it specifically and ostensibly.

Kyle: I half expected to see Bill staring out the window in that last shot…

ANDREW But even if he were still alive, there would still be a conflict between the tone of his note to Joel and that quote from the game.

Kyle: Yeah, and Bill giving away his guns and stuff isn’t necessarily a fit either.

Enlarge / Oh yeah, Ellie is in that episode too, I guess…

ANDREW That would be a weird thing. For whose benefit is Bill faking his own death? For whose benefit does he leave all his wine glasses outside to get dusty?? I guess he… does it and waits weeks or months for “whoever finds this, but probably Joel” to show up?

Kyle: The meat wasn’t that rotten, so it’s probably only been a few days. Bill could have still cried this time, then he runs away when Joel shows up to preserve his loneliness?

Andrew: If he’s not dead, there’s some explaining to do, that’s all I’m saying.

Kyle: Yeah, I don’t know how much of this is just wishful thinking on my part and how much of it actually is. But as much as I love Ellie-of-the-games, I think I might love Bill-of-the-series even more. And part of me doesn’t want this episode to be all we get from it.

Andrew: Offerman is criminally charismatic here. And most places.

Andrew: Another thing that always piques my interest in any kind of “alternate history” story like this: how much of the “real world” is the world we know? According to this episode, 9/11 happened and 9/11 truthers exist. Which suggests that George W. Bush existed and was president. Which implies that virtually everything that happened before September 2003 is also theoretically real in this world?

Which means we live in a world where Joel may have seen Shrek (2001), but not Shrek 2 (2004). Something to think about.

Enlarge / No room in the QZ, sorry friends!

Kyle: Do you think Linda Ronstadt survived the outbreak on the show? Here in the real world, she won a Grammy for Best Musical Picture in 2021!

André: It is quite possible. However, if the show wanted to portray certain real-world celebrities as infected, it could be a candidate.

Also, if we’re talking period appropriateness, there’s a whole weird dead end my brain got stuck in about what gay opinion in America would have been like if it had been frozen in 2003. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had only started in July! Brokeback Mountain never came out! The modern family never existed!

Kyle: Makes the wedding at the end much more meaningful. It was only legalized in Massachusetts in 2004!

Andrew: Cue the zombie Antonin Scalia coming up and telling them they can’t do it.

Regardless of Bill’s ultimate fate, or whether Joel saw Shrek (I’m just saying he had a kid who would have been the right age!), I thought this episode was a cut above the ones we have. seen then far. Not that either is bad, but this one bumped the show’s average rating from “competent but predictable” to “maybe this could be really great?”

That said, I feel like I’ve seen three episodes of this, and each one gave me a different sight: the apocalypse in numbers, then the video game tutorial level, then a one-act play about the love in the time of cordyceps. I can’t help but wonder what The Last of Us show will be next week.

Kyle: Alright. Seems like some people who would really like this episode might have a hard time getting through the first two, which are so different. But slowing down the world-building and just focusing on two characters really lets the emotions shine through.

This also happened often in the game, but not with these two characters. So I’m still looking forward to diving deep into the Joel/Ellie dynamic, that we’ve started to get some real clues from this episode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/01/hbos-the-last-of-us-tries-a-little-tenderness-in-a-surprising-episode-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos