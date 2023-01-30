Amid Chaos and Uncertainty, the United States Takes a Long-Term View





Brandon Vazquez is just a two-time national who excelled for the United States during the January camp. Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

As the January camps went, the 2023 edition was like no other for the United States Men’s National Team.

For one thing, it was an abbreviated version, lasting a total of eight days, as opposed to the multi-week chores of years past. While the focus was always going to be on youngsters with this team, 12 players made their international debuts in this encounter which included games against Serbia and Colombia, breaking the record of eight set in 2006.

Then there was the fact that the United States was led by interim Anthony Hudson. The Seattle-born Englishman has been asked to lead the group, with Gregg Berhalter in limbo thanks to a combination of an expired contract and the US Soccer Federation’s ongoing investigation into a domestic violence incident involving him and his wife, Rosalind, from 1991.

It was by no means the first or even the second time an interim manager had overseen the January camp. Bob Bradley similarly filled the role in 2007 before earning the full-time position later that year. Dave Sarachan also managed the team on an interim basis in 2018, although that tag was pushed to its limit given that he was in charge of the team for just over a year.

But Hudson’s situation has its own unique twist beyond the circumstances in which he took over, in that he will oversee actual competitive games with the interim tag still attached. That’s because while Camp Cupcake was taking place in Carson, Calif., Camp Chaos reigned supreme at the USSF headquarters in Chicago, with athletic director Earnie Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride leaving the organization.

With USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone saying Stewart’s replacement may not be named until late summer and that said successor will lead the search for the next USMNT manager, Hudson looks set to lead. the United States through CONCACAF Nations League matches in March. and (it is planned) June, followed by the Gold Cup soon after. By his own admission, it’s more than he expected.

“I didn’t really expect anything from all of this, how it turned out,” he said on Friday. He then added: “I will continue to do everything I can.”

Hudson’s extended time in charge makes it look like he’ll have plenty of time to put his stamp on things, but in reality, that’s not the case. He said before the match against Colombia that he would only have around four days in March to work with the team ahead of the games in Granada and at home against El Salvador. Therefore, his approach in the camp that just ended and going forward is akin to “steady as you go”, an approach that makes sense for USA defender Walker Zimmerman.

“I think [Hudson’s] did a great job of simplifying things for this group this week,” he said. ” We know [for] the match will take place in March, depending on who is called, we will continue this process that we have been through for the past four years. So from a game perspective, it’s not like we’re coming in brand new, and he’s trying to implement new things. It’s, ‘We’re going to continue this process of what we’ve been doing, because we’ve had success doing it.'”

Admittedly, the youthful nature of the team that reached the round of 16 in Qatar means that the players occupying the upper tiers of the pool are largely defined, but the mere fact that the team is treading water is a scenario less than ideal ahead of what is clearly the most important period in the program’s history: in less than four years, the United States will share hosting duties with Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup.

Hudson is well aware that he is just keeping the seat warm until the next manager is appointed. While some might call his lackluster record with the Colorado Rapids (8 wins, 26 losses, 9 draws) disqualifying, such realities are tempered by the fact that Hudson has management experience at the international level – however modest – her – with relays in charge of Bahrain and New Zealand. His familiarity with American players is also a plus.

Going further into 2023 with an interim manager raises other concerns. One of the strengths of Berhalter’s tenure has been his success in convincing dual nationals like Sergino Dest, Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi to commit to the American cause. Will these efforts suffer under an interim manager?

Back when Sarachan was caretaker manager, there was much gnashing of teeth in American circles when Mexico snatched Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez from the United States, the allegation being that the US administration took his collective gaze away from the ball. The fact that Gonzalez’s career has regressed since then means the United States hasn’t been punished as much as it could have been, but the case is still instructive.

Recruiting domestic doubles requires near-constant attention, and it’s a key issue as the final chapter in the Mexican-American standoff for players is already being played out, with Club America midfielder Alejandro Zendejas yet to decided which one. country where he will commit his international future.

The fact that Zendejas agreed to take part in the game against Serbia with Hudson in charge bodes well in some ways. It was an opportunity to reconnect with a player who had previously represented the United States at youth level. But it also seems unrealistic to think that Zendejas will fully commit to the USA program without a permanent head coach. This was confirmed in his comments to the media, in which he tenaciously stuck to his “I’m just enjoying the moment” mantra. This is a situation that will be obsessively examined in the months to come.

Zendejas was one of two players who showed enough quality to be considered for a Nations League call-up in March, with FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez the other. Zendejas showed his quality on the ball, especially late against Serbia, while Vazquez netted the only American goal in two games. He will have competition for sure – Daryl Dike has started to find the net for West Bromwich Albion – but if he can pick up his form from last season, when he scored 19 goals in the regular season and playoffs the MLS, he should enter. the door.

For all the others, there seems to be too much blockage at each position. Full-back still seems to be a place where USA lacks depth, but it seems unlikely New York Red Bulls’ John Tolkin or New England Revolution’s DeJuan Jones have done enough to dislodge players like Joe Scally from Borussia Monchengladbach. or Nashville SC’s Shaq Moore for the March window. That’s in addition to presumptive starters Antonee Robinson and Dest.

The same goes for Cade Cowell, who, as impressive as he was against Serbia, has the misfortune to play in a position – winger – where the United States is deepest. A player like Paxten Aaronson still has a slew of players trying to climb for an advanced midfield role as well.

But there’s value in taking the long view, as Hudson has done to a large extent for this window. Some players like Aaronson and Cowell could end up at the FIFA U20 World Cup later this year. And given how close the Nations League final is to the Gold Cup in June, it remains to be seen whether the United States will field a B team in the latter competition, as Berhalter did in 2021. This tournament saw Miles Robinson and Matt Turner claim spots with the full squad, and taking that approach this time around could yield similar results.

These are the questions Hudson will now have to weigh, even amid the instability above him.

