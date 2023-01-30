Tech layoffs mark the end of Office Perk.





Since then, office perks have become part of what tech companies promote to talent.

When an office looks like a five-star all-inclusive resort, employees are more likely to be proud to work there, breathe in the culture, feel a sense of belonging, and spend more time in the office, says Chamorro-Premuzic. Bringing aspects of the non-work environment into the workplace reinforces the notion that work is an integral part of life, including leisure time and personal playtime.

However, the impact of on-site perks is beginning to be limited by the pandemic and the rise of remote and hybrid work patterns. An analysis of 70,000 Glassdoor posts from tech workers in the UK found that 8.3% of reviews in 2019 mentioned workplace perks like a gym or free food. In December 2022, it fell to 4%.

Glassdoor European economist Lauren Thomas explains that because employees are expected to be in the office at least occasionally, companies are incentivized to make their experience a good one. However, data show that reduced perks are more closely related to an employee’s hours worked.

Over the past few months, Big Tech companies have laid off tens of thousands of jobs, blaming the bleak economic outlook and over-employment during the pandemic. A cut in privilege is inevitable in such an environment.

We don’t have breakfast at City Hall every day anymore, and it seems we don’t eat at social gatherings anymore, says a technical staffer in London. Budget cuts are happening and events are being canceled.

While it may make sense to reduce workplace benefits when workers are laid off and demand for in-person amenities is below pre-pandemic levels, that doesn’t mean eliminating free lattes or fitness classes won’t affect remaining workers. Rather than forcing people to do things, Chamorro-Premuzic says, implying that benefits were not provided unconditionally could undermine trust. Even as the economy deteriorates, companies risk losing the talent acquisition war if they suddenly take a hard line suggesting that it was not a cultural paradise on the surface.

Tech workers are often well paid, but many will be upset about having to pay for food and dry cleaning during a cost-of-living crisis, says Lordan. You lose not only the monetary cost, but the convenience of free on-site service. Nobody likes to have something taken away from them.

