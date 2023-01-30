“The Last of Us” Episode 3 Recap





After the shocking ending of the second episode of The Last of Uss, it feels like we’ve finally finished the tutorial section of the video game adaptation of the new HBO series. We know what all the buttons do and how the infected works, so now the whole world map is available to explore. It’s a good thing, because our hero, Joel (Pedro Pascal), must help Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reach the Firefly Oasis she believes is somewhere out there, still trying to find a cure.

The duo are now 10 miles west of Boston, which is information we get from a very helpful location buffer at the start of episode three and tensions are running high after losing Tess to the Infected. I was thinking about what happened and nobody made you agree to this plan, Ellie told Joel. You needed a truck battery or something, and you made a choice. So don’t blame me for something that’s not my fault. Yeah Joel, remember when you thought it was just a side quest for the car battery you needed to find your brother? Well, welcome to the main game now.

In an abandoned convenience store, Ellie finds an infected guy still alive but crushed under heavy concrete. He makes those weird velociraptor-like noises that infected humans make in this world, displaying some truly impressive work from the makeup and prosthetics team. Mario’s Toad suddenly has major competition when it comes to guys with mushroom heads.

Then Joel and Ellie find something even worse: a mass grave of people, whom the military wouldn’t let into a quarantine area because they either had a chance of being infected or the QZ was just too full. Apparently the soldiers were executing these people en masse so they couldn’t turn around. Thinking back to 2003, I was worried that we were about to witness the horrible event. Instead, we meet Nick Offerman, playing a survivalist named Bill. With everyone in town now gone, Bill emerges from a secret bunker he built under his house piled high with guns, barrels of sulfuric acid, and a stack of security cameras. He raids the gas station for oil, steals a large number of supplies from Home Depot, and even takes his neighbors’ boat. Then he sets up a bunch of traps and while he eats his watches they go to work on some unlucky infected humans. It doesn’t get old, he told himself.

We have a job to do, and God help any motherfuckers that stand in our way.

Bill lives infection-free in this remote walled town for nearly four years, until another person named Frank (Murray Bartlett), from Baltimore QZ, falls into one of his traps. Frank tells him that the quarantine area is completely gone, and Bill lets him out of a hole after a test to see if he’s infected. Reluctantly, Bill lets him in and offers him a shower, a new set of clothes, and a home-cooked meal. Frank is in heaven. He thanks him with a song on the piano… but he’s not very good. Bill shows this by playing Long Long Time by Linda Ronstadt, before revealing to Frank that he is gay. Good news: Frank says, I know, and the two tear up as they kiss. In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Craig Mazin revealed that he cast Offerman because he believes funny people have a soul and a connection that I think is even stronger with what it means to be human. Nice work, Mazin. You were absolutely right.

Frank never leaves. The two live together for another three years before he begins to really feel the isolation of their living situation. He wants to spruce up the town and play little Sims in real life, but Bill reminds him that we’ll never have friends, because there are no friends to be had. Cut to: Joel and Tess having dinner with them outside. Timeline-wise, it’s only been about seven years since we got back to 2003, so I’m guessing this scene takes place somewhere in 2010, still over a decade before our current journey with Joel and Ellie.

Tess thanks the couple for the lovely meal, but Bill is still nervous. Joel talks business and offers barter deals. They trade a gun for strawberry seeds. Later, Frank and Bill are eating strawberries and laughing with joy. I was never scared before you came, Bill told Frank. Oh my god, stop you two! Love?! During the apocalypse?! I will cry at the mushroom zombie show.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The Coming Weeks Trailer | The Last of Us | HBO Max

To watch

The couple grow old together in their small town, all alone, until Frank falls ill. He’s planning a final day with Bill, and his set to Max Richter’s incredibly recognizable On the Nature of Daylight. It’s a song used a lot in movies like Arrival, Stranger Than Fiction, Shutter Island, Jiro Dreams of Sushi and many more. Why? Because it works wonders on those tear ducts. Frank and Bill crash enough sleeping pills to end their days together and fall asleep one last time.

When Joel and Ellie finally arrive in the present day (well, August 2023), they are left with a key and a handwritten note. Before, I hated the world and was happy when everyone died, but I was wrong because there was one person worth saving, Bill wrote. That’s why men like you and me are here. We have a job to do, and God help any motherfuckers that stand in our way.

The weight of three major losses in his life finally weighs on Joel, and he takes a moment for himself outside. Finding Bill’s car in the garage, he prepares to go in search of his brother Tommy once more. Tommy was a former Firefly, Joel mentions, so it’s possible he knows where this medical outpost is. I want to take this time to bring up the option that they could stay here forever and be safe, but I know that’s not in the cards for these two. Even though, you know, the town that Bill created has kept two people safe for almost two decades.

Well, it’s a road trip now, folks. Hopefully infected people can’t drive cars.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found on CBR, Spin, Insider and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a42687278/the-last-of-us-episode-3-recap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos