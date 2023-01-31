



Lent and Easter are Christian terms that the LSE is set to cancel in order to become more international.

Lent and Easter have been canceled by Britain’s top universities to remove Christian terms. It’s a move that’s been branded by critics as virtue-signaling nonsense.

Described as the latest move by leading ‘wake up’ universities, the London School of Economics (LSE) has decided to revamp its three-semester system to become more international.

The current semester structure of the University consists of the Michaelmas Semester, Christmas Break, Lent Semester, Easter Break, Summer Session and Summer Break.

A format replicated by other historic institutions including Cambridge and Oxford, the LSE is now looking to do away with tradition in favor of a rebranding.

Founded in 1895, the London School of Economics is renowned as a leading global institution specializing in the social sciences.

The university’s revised terminology is now set to align with “broader global engagement,” according to a spokesperson.

London's LSE will be revamping its terminology to move away from traditional Christian term names.

Addition of LSE: These new names use more accessible and widely recognized terminology and better reflect the international nature of our community and our broader global involvement.

From next year, Michaelmas will be renamed Fall Semester, Christmas will change to Winter Vacation, Lent will change to Winter Semester, and Easter Vacation will change to Spring Break.

Toby Young, Secretary General of the Free Speech Union, said: If this is an effort to secularize the LSE, I’ll sympathize.

In practice, however, it reflects the fact that LSE, like most British universities, is obsessed with the Church of the Awake, a new religious cult far more dogmatic than Christianity.

The terminology change is also affecting five of LSE’s senior executives.

According to the university, the word director will now be replaced with president and vice-chancellor to align with international partners and to ensure that leadership positions are clearly understood by staff and students.

Founded in 1895, the London School of Economics is renowned as a leading global institution specializing in the social sciences.

Simon Calvert, deputy director of The Christian Institute, told The Telegraph:

Christians and people of traditional views are often silenced or harassed. It is especially ironic when this happens in an institution originally founded on Christian principles and founded with donations from Christian benefactors.

So this ridiculous decision to rename a traditional scholarly term by discarding references to the calendar of the church upon which the LSE was founded is a more virtuous nonsense that makes exclusion in the name of inclusivity.”

