Blinken calls for calm and reaffirms unwavering US support for Israel | Israelo-Palestinian conflict





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for calm and de-escalation between Israelis and Palestinians while reiterating Washington’s ironclad commitment to Israel.

At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, Blinken reaffirmed that US President Joe Biden’s administration will continue normalization efforts between Israel and Arab states, to integrate the country into the region. .

In his first visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories since Netanyahu’s far-right government came to power late last year, the top US diplomat also praised the alliance American-Israeli.

It is important for the government and people of Israel to know that the Americas’ commitment to their security remains rock solid, Blinken said. This commitment is backed by nearly 75 years of United States support. The commitment of the Americas has never wavered; it never will.

His trip comes amid an eruption of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, with the Israeli military carrying out deadly raids almost daily in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians in the West Bank, including nine in the Jenin refugee camp. A day later, a Palestinian sniper shot dead seven Israelis in a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Monday, Blinken paid tribute to Israeli victims without mentioning Palestinians killed by Israel.

Despite the growing tensions, Blinkens’ remarks appeared to emphasize regional normalization and the fight against Iran, due to concerns over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Blinken reiterated US verbal support for the two-state solution, but he did not explicitly criticize Israel’s policies of expanding illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem territories the Palestinians seek. as a home for their future state.

Everything that takes us away from it [two-state] vision is in our view detrimental to Israel’s long-term security and its long-term identity as a Jewish and democratic state, Blinken said. That is why we now urge all parties to take urgent steps to restore calm, to de-escalate.

East Jerusalem reporter, Al Jazeeras James Bays said Blinken, who began his Middle East trip in Egypt on Sunday, was not expected to come up with any major initiative to end the conflict.

The policy of the Biden administration, since Joe Biden became president, has basically been to stay the course, to urge both sides to exercise restraint but not to get bogged down in negotiations, not to try proactively initiating diplomacy, Bays said.

On Monday, Blinken underscored US support for the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites, in which neighboring Jordan serves as guardian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

We also remain committed to supporting religious coexistence and diversity, including in Jerusalem, Blinken said. We continue to support maintaining the historic status quo in Jerusalem’s holy sites, including the Temple Mount, Haram al-Sharif. We were grateful to the Prime Minister [Netanyahu] for his repeated expressions of support for this position.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians soared earlier this month after an ultra-nationalist minister in the Netanyahu government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in a move condemned by leaders Palestinians and Arabs as a provocation.

Despite the Israeli government’s rightward tilt, the Biden administration has stressed that its support for Israel will remain unconditional.

Israel, which major human rights groups have accused of imposing a system of apartheid against the Palestinians, receives at least $3.8 billion in US military aid every year.

The Iranian case

Along with Blinken, Netanyahu focused on Iran in his brief comments to the press on Monday and not on rising violence with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu is a staunch opponent of the Iran nuclear deal which saw Tehran slash its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against its economy.

The Biden administration has said it is committed to restoring the deal, which was canceled by former US President Donald Trump, but indirect talks between Tehran and Washington have stalled amid anti-government protests in Iran.

My policy is to do everything in our power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, and it will remain so, Netanyahu said Monday. But of course, the fact that we and the United States are working together is also important for this common goal.

Iran has denied seeking a nuclear weapon and points to Israel’s own secret nuclear arsenal. Israel is one of the few countries in the world that is not a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

We agree that Iran should never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, Blinken said Monday. And we discussed deepening cooperation to confront and counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region and beyond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/30/blinken-urges-calm-reaffirms-us-ironclad-support-for-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos