KISS Announces Last UK Tour Support Activities





KISS has heralded support activities for their last UK tour, which will end this summer.

The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour called End Of The Road since 2018. At the time, they announced that they would be embarking on one final tour before putting on their iconic outfits.

Bassist and co-vocalist Gene Simmons hinted at a significant extension of their recent farewell tour, promising that KISS would perform in over 100 cities before retiring in 2018, but said he was retiring out of pride and out of love for his fans.

The final KISS performances will be held in the UK in June and July 2023. Starting with the Home Park Stadium show in Plymouth, before other arena shows across the country.

Gene Simmons of KISS. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Commenting on the farewell performance, KISS said: Everything we have achieved and conquered in the past 40 years would never have happened without the millions of people around the world who filled our clubs, arenas and arenas during that time.

It will be the best festival for those who have seen it, and it will be the last chance for those who have not seen it. KISS Army is our biggest show, we say goodbye to our last tour and leave the same way we came from Unapologetic and Unstoppable.

Now the band has revealed that they will be joining Welsh ragga-metallers Skindred for their final UK tour. London rockers The Wild Things are on tour for them.

Skindreds groundbreaking frontman Benji Webb had this to say about the support slot: BOOM! No bigger opportunity comes than sharing the stage with the ultimate rock and roll legend who is KISS.

“All in, Skindred is very excited and excited to be a part of this act that adds to the party spirit. Let’s rock ‘n’ roll all night and party every day. hurry!”

See the full list of KISS 2023 UK tour dates below. The remaining tickets are on sale here.

KISS 2023 UK Tour:

June 03 Plymouth, home stadium 05 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena 06 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Jul05 London, O207 Manchester, AO Arena08 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

In an interview last year, Simmons said he expects KISS to continue after the current line-up stops touring, in a way I never thought possible.

Appearing on Dean Delrays Let There Be Talkpodcast, Simmons added that he expects a long future ahead of KISS. He also discussed where their final show would take place.

we know that [going to be in] New York. There are good reasons to be, but what matters is when the last show will be the last show, Simmons said.

The KISS touring band makes a stop. But the touring band.KISS will continue in a different way. Four eligible 20-year-olds have no problem putting on makeup again and hiding their identities.

As well as performing in the UK, the band also plans to reschedule their Las Vegas residency, which was canceled late last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/kiss-announce-support-act-for-final-uk-tour-3389386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos