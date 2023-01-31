China invests $546 billion in clean energy, far outpacing US





China once again led the world in clean energy investment last year, a trend that could challenge U.S. efforts to develop more local manufacturing.

Nearly half of global low-carbon spending took place in China, according to recent analysis by market research firm BloombergNEF. The country spent $546 billion in 2022 on investments that included solar and wind power, electric vehicles and batteries.

This is nearly four times the amount of US investments, which totaled $141 billion. The European Union was second only to China with $180 billion in clean energy investments.

China also led low-carbon manufacturing, accounting for more than 90% of the $79 billion invested in the sector last year, according to the report.

The findings come as the United States and Europe strive to increase domestic manufacturing capacity. The United States has in recent months begun rolling out the benefits of the Cut Inflation Act, which contains $369 billion in incentives aimed at growing America’s clean energy industry.

But competing with Chinese networks will not be easy.

“China has managed to nurture these really integrated and efficient value chains to make things like solar panels, to make things like battery cells,” said Antoine Vagneur-Jones, head of trade research and supply chains at BloombergNEF.

The two now account for a substantial percentage of China’s export earnings, he added. But China is also investing heavily in domestic supply chains, including wind turbine components for a massive expansion of offshore wind deployment, Vagneur-Jones said.

The Inflation Reduction Act aims to counter China’s dominance by offering billions of dollars in subsidies to domestic manufacturing. A major provision, for example, will offer consumers thousands of dollars in tax credits when purchasing an electric vehicle, but only when the bulk of the battery components are manufactured or assembled in North America.

These incentives have drawn strong international criticism, particularly from the European Union. But President Joe Biden has been clear about what he is aiming for, saying in a speech last week that “supply chains are going to start here” (Climatewire, January 27).

The BloombergNEF figures do not take into account the dozens of planned US factories announced in recent months. But while the Inflation Reduction Act incentives will begin to dent China’s share of manufacturing, Vagneur-Jones said, it will come gradually.

“Even in a sort of, say, optimistic scenario, I think China is still going to remain dominant for the next decade or more. But it could mean that we kind of see these parallel supply chains develop,” he said.

Take battery cell manufacturing. It is expected to grow sixfold by 2030, but China’s market share is expected to drop to just 70% from 79% today, according to research by BloombergNEF.

That’s partly because China plans to expand its battery manufacturing capacity, even as supply chains are built elsewhere. There are also barriers to accelerating clean energy manufacturing in the United States, including higher costs and the challenges of developing a new industry from scratch.

The task could be even more difficult if tensions between China and the United States increase, limiting the ability of American companies to access Chinese expertise in clean energy development, Vagneur-Jones said.

“The consequence is not only that production will be more expensive in places like the United States, but also that it could be very difficult to really scale things up quickly, due to the fact that you cannot exploit that. Chinese expertise,” he said.

There are risks in having such highly concentrated supply chains in one geographic area. Geopolitical tensions can more easily disrupt trade, as can the impacts of climate change. For example, a major heat wave caused power shortages last August in a Chinese province that supplies a significant amount of solar panels and components to the world, driving up prices for these products.

The next few years will be decisive, Vagneur-Jones said. The United States, Europe, India and Indonesia are all stepping up their domestic manufacturing efforts. The question is whether these plans bear fruit.

“We could see a turning point in this trend that we’ve seen, which has been China’s dominance not only in the existing capacity that’s been built, but also in the investments that are going on,” he said.

