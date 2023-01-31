Biden administration plans to end Covid public health emergency in May





WASHINGTON The Biden administration plans to let the coronavirus public health emergency expire in May, the White House announced Monday, a sign that federal officials believe the pandemic has entered a new, less severe phase.

This decision has both symbolic weight and real consequences. Millions of Americans received free Covid testing and treatment during the pandemic, and none of it will continue to be free once the emergency is over. The White House wants to keep the emergency in place for several more months so hospitals, healthcare providers and health officials can prepare for a host of changes when it ends, officials said.

In the United States, more than 500 people on average still die each day from Covid-19, about double the number of deaths per day during a bad flu season. But after three years, the coronavirus no longer disrupts daily life as it once did, in part because much of the population has at least some protection against the virus from previous vaccinations and infections.

Still, the White House said Monday the nation needs an orderly transition out of the public health emergency. The administration said it also intends to allow a separate declaration of national emergency to expire on the same day, May 11.

An abrupt end to emergency declarations would create large-scale chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system for states, hospitals and doctors’ offices and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans, the House said. White in a press release.

The announcement came on the eve of a scheduled House vote on a bill that would immediately end the public health emergency. The bill, called the Pandemic Is Over Act, is one of several pandemic-related measures the Republican-controlled chamber is due to consider this week. The White House released its statement as the administrations response to this bill and another measure that would end the national emergency.

The back and forth signaled what will likely be a protracted political battle between House Republicans and the White House over its handling of the pandemic. Republican lawmakers are hoping to put the Biden administration on the defensive, saying it has spent lavishly in the name of fighting the coronavirus.

Rather than wait until May 11, the Biden administration should join us now in ending that statement immediately, Representative Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana and Majority Leader, said in a statement. Gone are the days when the Biden administration could hide behind Covid to squander billions of taxpayer dollars on its radical, independent agenda.

The White House argues that it is only thanks to federal Covid policies mandating free testing, treatment and vaccines that the pandemic is now better under control. Covid was the third leading cause of death from 2020 to mid-2022; now he is no longer a top five killer, federal officials said.

The public health emergency was first declared by the Trump administration in January 2020, and it has been renewed every 90 days since then. The Biden administration had pledged to alert states 60 days before ending it. The emergency was last renewed earlier in January, and many state health officials expected it could expire in mid-April.

The end of the emergency will bring complex changes to the cost of Covid testing and treatment that Americans are used to getting for free. Any costs they will face will vary depending on whether they have private insurance, Medicare coverage, Medicaid coverage, or no health insurance. The state they live in could also be a factor.

Still, the consequences may not be as dire as public health experts once feared. Medicaid enrollments increased dramatically during the pandemic as low-income Americans were kept in the program for as long as the public health emergency was active.

But a congressional spending package enacted in December effectively severed that link, instead setting an April deadline for when states begin to lose additional funds for Medicaid coverage. State officials will likely phase Americans off Medicaid rolls this year from there. This transition avoids a more sudden withdrawal of millions of poor Americans from their health coverage.

By reconfiguring this costly policy, Congress used the projected savings to pay for expanded Medicaid benefits for children, postpartum mothers and residents of US territories.

The December legislation also extended telehealth visit coverage for Medicare beneficiaries through 2024. Telemedicine has proven a lifeline for many during the pandemic, and that coverage would have ended when the emergency was over. been lifted.

Still, other services could prove more expensive for Americans, especially those without insurance. People with private health insurance or Medicare coverage were entitled to eight free coronavirus tests each month. Insurers were required to cover the tests, even if they were administered by providers outside their networks. Once the emergency is over, some Americans will end up paying out of pocket for these tests.

And while vaccines will continue to be covered for people with private insurance or Medicare or Medicaid coverage, the end of the emergency will mean some Americans may have to pay out of pocket for Covid treatments, like Paxlovid, an antiviral pill. Hospitals will also no longer receive higher Medicare payment rates for treating Covid patients.

Jennifer Kates, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the emergency declaration had provided significant breathing space for US health care systems, a typically fractured way of covering the costs of care, giving more people the access to services that would otherwise not have been covered. by insurance.

The White House’s decision, she added, could send the wrong message about how relaxed Americans should be about the virus.

To the extent that it could let people down their guard overnight, it could cause problems, she said.

