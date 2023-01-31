Chaos, conspiracy reigns in the British High Court





Cuba’s Rodolfo Davalos arrives at London’s High Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Cuban government and investment firms are fighting in British courts over decades-old debts accumulated by the communist-run island nation.

Chunkin | AP

Illegally recorded videos, chaotic protests and the testimony of an imprisoned Cuban bank official marked the first week of a high-stakes trial in Britain’s High Court between Cuba and investment funds.

The fund sued Cuba for unpaid commercial loans worth tens of millions of dollars from the 1980s, when Fidel Castro was ruling the country. Debt is denominated in German Deutsche Marks, a currency that is so outdated that it was replaced by the euro in 2002. A Cuban defeat could cost the country billions of dollars.

Fund representatives testified in court on Wednesday and said they did not want a lawsuit but repeatedly said it was a “last resort” after the Cuban government ignored repeated requests for negotiations over a decade.

CRF chairman David Charters said on Thursday, the fourth day of the trial, that “the lawsuit is not attractive to CRF.” “It’s slow, expensive, and time-consuming. But if it’s the only way to bring your opponents to the table, you have to go down that road.”

A trial is considered a test case. CRF1, formerly known as the Cuban Recovery Fund, owns more than $1 billion in par value of European bank loans extended to Cuba in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

CRF1, which began accumulating positions in 2009, is suing Cuba and its former central bank for just two of the loans it owns for more than $70 million. If CRF wins this small portion of Cuba’s total unpaid commercial debt, estimated at $7 billion, it could lead to further lawsuits from other debt holders that would increase claims against Cuba to billions of dollars.

The Cuban team argued in pre-trial court filings and during the trial that the debt was not legally transferred or “reassigned” to the CFR registered in the Cayman Islands, and focused on technical aspects of Cuban law that the CRF claims do not have. Right to sue Cuba under Cuban law.

scene in court

The trial, which started a week ago, is expected to last through Thursday. Neither the CRF representative nor the Cuban government responded to requests for an interview. A ruling is expected to come out two to four months after the trial is over.

Because so many attendees, including the media, gathered, the judge ordered a second courtroom equipped with video monitors to be opened to deal with the overflow.

At least four people were reprimanded by Judge Sarah Cockerill for recording a video in the overflow room and posting it online. Recording proceedings in the High Court are against English law. On more than one occasion, Cockerill has demanded that the video be removed from social media and has ordered those who posted it to appear in court and apologize or face contempt of court charges.

A frustrated Cockerill said by Wednesday that if there were any further breaches of the rules about recording, he would shut down the overflowing courtroom and force anyone who wanted to watch the proceedings to “sit on the floor here”.

Adding to the plot: a court attendant who is the dead ringer of Raul Castro’s son and Fidel Castro’s nephew Alejandro. Cuban officials said the man was only a reporter for the Cuban embassy in Britain.

Outside the courthouse, Cuban exiles protested, chanting “asesinos” and “cobardes” (Spanish for “murderer” and “coward”) as Cuban government representatives and legal teams entered and exited the building.

Debt in Trouble

As in Cuba, defaulted government bonds are traded on the secondary market. “Troubled” investors specialize in buying outstanding debt at a discount to par value and then negotiating with the government, usually for a portion of the principal plus a portion of the interest owed. Many countries have gone through debt restructuring, from Greece to Nicaragua to Iraq.

In a 2009 CRF investor presentation used as evidence during the trial, the fund wrote that “historic restructuring of emerging market debt points to potential returns of 100% – 1,000%.”

In courtroom testimony, CRF representatives said the fund’s “overall strategy” was based on Obama’s desire to work to end the US embargo on Cuba imposed during President Barack Obama’s 2008 election and the Cold War.

When Obama and then-Cuban President Raul Castro announced the thawing of relations in 2014, Cuban debt temporarily soared to 30-35 cents on the dollar after trading at 6-8 cents for decades, a CRF representative testified Wednesday.

But the investment thesis didn’t work out. Despite numerous diplomatic efforts by the Obama administration, the Cuban government has shown little interest in a US commercial presence or investment in the island.

Since President Obama’s historic visit to Cuba in 2016, there has been a relentless crackdown on political dissent. The embargo is not over, and many of the mitigation measures announced by the Obama administration have been rescinded by President Donald Trump.

What Cuba Claims

According to court papers and testimonies, the CRF has sent several letters to the Cuban government and offered Cuba a “debt-lender exchange”, which is not uncommon in debt restructuring involving countries with little cash. In such a transaction, the creditor obtains a concession or title to government-owned property, such as an airport or seaport. The creditor then invests in the asset and receives some or all of the proceeds from the asset.

Some of the most dramatic and militant testimonies came from Ral Olivera Lozano, former official of the Banco Nacional de Cuba, who is now serving a 13-year prison sentence in Cuba. He was convicted of agreeing to accept a bribe of £25,000 in exchange for signing papers enabling the transfer of the debt in question to the CRF.

But Olivera Lozano said she didn’t get paid. “I wrote that document because I expected economic benefit and money,” he said via video link from Cuba, adding that the CRF representative “didn’t follow through and found out he was being used by this gentleman.” , CFR representative.

The CRF claimed the accusations of bribery were “evil” and were falsified by the Cuban government to justify non-payment of debts.

Dramatic as it may be, the bribery charges are not a key part of Cuba’s defense. Instead, the government’s lawyers focused on the legal interpretation of Cuban statutes, improper paperwork, and whether the CRF could justly sue the Cuban government.

Cuba’s default period is nearly 40 years, but there is a precedent for bond holders to wait even longer. More than 300,000 bondholders in tsarist Russia, which the Bolsheviks defaulted on in post-revolutionary 1917, were paid in 2000.

The U.S. embargo on Cuba prohibits U.S. investors from owning and trading Cuban debt, frustrating some U.S. frontier market hedge fund managers. Take a seat at the negotiating table of the future.

In addition to European commercial debt, there are nearly 6,000 pending claims from individuals and companies whose property was confiscated by the Castro government in the 60s.

John Kavulich, chairman of the US-Cuba Trade & Economic Council, is closely watching the trial on behalf of US companies with pending claims.

“It was not an elegant sight,” he said. “Businesses and financial institutions are watching and the message we’ve received so far from lawsuits and trials is to avoid Cuba.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/30/cuba-debt-fight-chaos-intrigue-reign-at-uk-high-court.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos