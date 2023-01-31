US military to secure new access to key Philippine bases





The U.S. military is poised to gain expanded access to key bases in the Philippines on the heels of a major overhaul of U.S. force posture in Japan, developments that reflect allies’ concern over a security environment increasingly difficult in the region and a desire to deepen alliances with the United States, according to American and Filipino officials.

While negotiations are still ongoing, an announcement is expected as early as this week when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets in Manila with his counterpart and then President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The expansion involves access to Philippine military bases, including likely two on the northern island of Luzon that analysts say could give US forces a strategic position from which to mount operations in the event of a conflict in Taiwan or in the South China Sea. They will also facilitate cooperation on a range of security issues, including faster responses to natural disasters and climate-related events.

Extensive work has been done over the past few months in the Philippines to assess and assess various sites, and at least two of them have been flagged, said a State Department official, who like other officials, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the deliberations.

A Philippine defense official said an agreement for the additional sites had more or less been reached but would be formalized when the two defense secretaries meet. Helpers from both offices have continued to iron out key details in recent days, and at least two of the new sites are in Luzon, he said.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the matter with his counterpart Eduardo Ao earlier this month as part of a White House effort to step up cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies, said an American official.

Increased military cooperation with the United States bodes well for our defense posture, the Philippine official said. But, he stressed, the Philippines’ efforts to bolster its security are not aimed at any particular country.

Marcos realizes the dynamics in the region right now and that the Philippines really needs to step up its efforts, the official said, adding that the president is closely monitoring developments in the Taiwan Strait and the Western Philippine Sea. We have already had incursions from several countries and tensions are expected to increase further.

While expanded base access alone isn’t the security linchpin for the region, it’s a big deal, said Gregory Poling, Southeast Asia program director at the Center for Strategic Studies. and international. This isn’t just important in terms of what it means for a Taiwan or South China Sea eventuality. It is a signal that the Philippines is all committed to the modernization of the alliance and that they understand that a modern alliance means that they too have responsibilities.

The Philippines, formerly US territory, has been allied since 1951. It hosted a massive US presence after World War II, including the two largest US military installations overseas, an agreement that ended in 1991 when the Senate Filipino, claiming the country’s sovereignty was violated, compelled the Americans to abandon all American bases in the Philippines.

The mutual defense arrangement was further emphasized under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, arguably the most pro-Beijing and anti-American president in the Philippines. Duterte threatened to end the Visiting Forces Agreement, which offered legal protections to the US military in the Philippines. But after Austin’s visit in the summer of 2021, and in the face of growing Chinese aggression in Philippine waters, Duterte withdrew the threat.

Marcos’ election last year continued a warming trend. President Biden was the first foreign leader to call to congratulate him. But the deepening of the alliance, officials say, is rooted in recognition that the region is becoming a more dangerous place. In November, for example, the Chinese Coast Guard forcibly seized debris from Chinese rockets towed by the Philippine Navy near one of the Philippine-held islands. In December, Chinese militia ships were seen swarming in the Western Philippine Sea. And just last week, Chinese vessels chased Filipino fishermen off one of the reefs over which the Philippines has exclusive fishing rights.

China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner and the Marcos family has historical ties to China: Marcos visited China in 1974 with his father, then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, and his mother, Imelda Marcos, and met Chairman Mao Zedong. Nonetheless, Marcos has made it clear that he sees the growing threat. When asked at the Davos Economic Forum in January if the South China Sea issue kept him awake at night, he replied: It keeps you up at night. It keeps you awake during the day. It keeps you awake most of the time.

He also said that in terms of cross-strait tensions, we are on the front line, a reference to the fact that the northernmost islands of the Philippines are only about 200 miles from Taiwan and the most likely place that refugees would flee into conflict.

Marcos said whenever these tensions increase, involving Chinese and American ships, we watch as spectators and if something goes wrong, we will suffer.

But, he noted, the bond between the United States and the Philippines has remained strong, and the only way to stay strong and relevant is to evolve.

Marcos said: “We have security agreements with the United States, and that has come to the fore because of heightened tensions in our part of the world.

Marcos visited Beijing in early January during which, he said, he raised concerns about the South China Sea. These include the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard denying Filipino fishermen access to their traditional fishing grounds as well as the accumulation of artificial islands in Philippine waters. Although he walked away with more than a dozen deals involving tourism, commerce and e-commerce, his remarks in Davos later in the month make it clear that the security issue prevails.

The world has changed, he says. Now we live in the context of all these other forces that are coming out, especially in the region, around the South China Sea.

The United States has access to four airbases and one military base in the Philippines under a 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. EDCA allows the U.S. military to operate in agreed locations on a rotating basis. None of the five bases are in North Luzons.

In November, Vice President Harris became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the Philippines province of Palawan, a slender but roughly 200-mile-long island abutting the disputed South China Sea. At the time of his visit, a senior administration official noted that the two allies had identified new places to deepen our work together.

This work would extend to security cooperation exercises, combined training activities and enable the United States to provide humanitarian assistance more quickly in the event of a natural disaster, the official said. EDCA also provides economic benefits, the official said, noting that the United States has invested more than $82 million in existing bases, with the majority of contracts supporting the projects going to Filipino companies.

The planned expansion of EDCA will follow an announcement earlier this month that the United States Marine Corps will revamp a unit in Okinawa to be better able to fight in austere, remote islands by 2025. Under the plan, a new Marine Littoral Regiment would be equipped with advanced capabilities, such as anti-ship missiles that could be fired at Chinese ships in the event of a conflict in Taiwan.

For more than a decade, the Pentagon has sought to disperse its presence across the western Pacific island chains to make it harder for China to focus its attacks on US bases. But it also helps countries like the Philippines ensure China doesn’t charge across their archipelago to attack Taiwan or Japan, said Michael J. Green, chief executive of the United States Studies Center at the University of Sydney. .

The Philippines does not necessarily subscribe to US war plans as such, said Green, who handled Asian issues in the White House under President George W. Bush. But it’s a big step forward that will be heartening for the United States and its allies like Japan, and a signal to China of the costs of coercion.

