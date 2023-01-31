Wednesday train and teachers strike: what you need to know as the UK faces its biggest strike day of the decade





The UK faces its biggest strike day in a decade on Wednesday as 500,000 workers plan industrial action expected to spark widespread chaos.

Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will all strike on Wednesday, February 1st.

Picket lines will be set up outside schools, train stations, universities and government departments, and rallies will be held across the country.

On the same day, protests will be held across the country against the government’s controversial plan for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

Unions called the bill an anti-strike bill, saying that workers who legally voted to strike could be fired.

Mass industrial action over wages, jobs and conditions should send a clear message to the government that it cannot continue to ignore it, says Paul Nowak, head of the TUC.

Full alert list for this week

Teachers in England and Wales, members of the National Education Union (NEU), are going on the first of a seven-day strike starting Wednesday 1 February.

A strike of 100,000 civil servants from the PCS union will also be held on Wednesday, which will affect government, driving test centers, museums, ports and airports.

On Wednesday, university lecturers and security guards are also on strike.

Aslef union train drivers from 14 railway operators and RMT union train drivers are scheduled to strike on February 1st and 3rd.

Scottish teachers, who are members of the EIS and AHDS, will continue their strike on 1, 2 and 3 February.

Teachers at the picket line outside Falkirk High School in Stirlingshire Credit: PA

What date will the teachers go on strike?

The National Education Union (NEU) announced a seven-day strike in England and Wales in February and March.

On Wednesday, February 1, the strike is expected to affect more than 23,000 schools and will be followed by six more strike dates.

Tuesday 14 February 2023: All Eligible Members of Wales.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023: All eligible members in the following English regions: Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023: All eligible members from the following English regions: East Midlands, West Midlands, Eastern.

Thursday, March 2, 2023: All Eligible Members in the following English Regions: London, South East, South West.

Wednesday 15 March 2023: All Eligible Members in England and Wales.

Thursday 16 March 2023: All Eligible Members in England and Wales.

Teachers from Britain’s Sixth Form University, a union member, have already gone on strike in recent months after a vote. They will also take action in separate but connected disputes these days.

NEU Co-Directors Dr. Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said: Teachers have declined in real terms since 2010 by 23% and staff supporting staff by 27% over the same period.

The average 5% salary increase for teachers this year is about 7% less than inflation. In a cost-of-living crisis, that’s an unsustainable situation.

Teachers are leaving in droves, with one-third gone within five years of earning their certification. It’s an ugly waste of talent and taxpayer money, but the government seems unconcerned about the conditions that allow schools and universities to slip through.”

When is Wednesday’s train strike and which drivers are affected?

Protesters on a picket line outside Leeds railway station. Source: Danny Lawson/PA

Commuters across the country will face travel disruptions throughout the week due to strikes by train drivers’ union members of the Aslef union on Wednesday, February 1 and Friday, February 3.

Trains start later than usual on strike days and end much earlier, typically between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm.

About 30% of services are expected to run nationwide, with trains likely not running in some areas and other routes likely to operate normally. The line may also be suspended on February 2 and 4 as the trains are not in the correct location.

Train companies affected by the strike:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railway

cross country

East Midlands Railway

great western railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thames Link

London North East Railway

northern train

Southeast

Southern/Gatwick Express

Southwest Railroad (warehouse driver and SWR Island Line)

Transphenine Express

west midlands train

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London as the bill on minimum service levels reaches its second reading during the strike (Credit: Credit: Kirsty OConnor/PA)

anti-strike protest

Thousands of people are also expected to march through central London to Westminster on Wednesday.

The TUC will also file a petition signed by more than 200,000 people at 10 Downing Street opposing the new law on strikes.

The plan authorizes governments to set ‘minimum service levels’ for health, fire, education, transport, nuclear dismantlement and border security services during strike activity.

Details on the minimum service level entailed have not been determined.

Once a minimum service level has been established, employers can send work notices to employees, which identify those employees who must work during the strike to provide the minimum service level.

It also establishes the type of work an employee must do.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak slammed the government’s anti-strike bill. Credit: PA

Work notices must be issued at least one week prior to the start of the strike, unless the employer and union agree otherwise.

When issuing notices of employment, employers must not require more people to work than reasonably necessary and cannot make decisions about who is needed based on whether or not they are union members.

Opposition lawmakers and trade unions vehemently condemned the move.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said: [the government] We will spend as much time resolving disputes as attacking the right to strike.

