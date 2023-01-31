US debt default could trigger dollar collapse and severely erode Americas political and economic power





It’s a case of deja vu again on the debt ceiling debate.

Republicans, who regained control of the House of Representatives in November 2022, are threatening not to allow a debt ceiling increase unless they get unspecified spending cuts in return. By doing so, they risk pushing the US government into default.

Getting the debt ceiling under control has become a regular ritual, it happened under the Clinton administration in 1995, then again with Barack Obama as president in 2011, and most recently in 2021.

As an economist, I know that a default in repaying the national debt would have concrete consequences. Even the threat of pushing the United States into default has an economic impact. In August 2021, the mere prospect of a potential default led to an unprecedented downgrade in the credit ratings of nations, hurting the financial prestige of the Americas as well as countless people, including retirees.

And it was caused by the mere specter of the defect. A real defect would be much more damaging.

Dollars are collapsing

Perhaps the most serious consequence would be the collapse of the US dollar and its replacement as the unit of account of world trade. This basically means that it is widely used in global finance and trade.

On a day-to-day basis, most Americans are probably unaware of the economic and political power that comes with being the global unit of account. Currently, more than half of global trade from oil and gold to cars and smartphones is in US dollars, with the euro accounting for around 30% and all other currencies making up the balance.

Because of this dominance, the United States is the only country on the planet that can pay its foreign debt in its own currency. This gives both the US government and US businesses enormous leeway in international trade and finance.

No matter how much debt the US government owes foreign investors, it can simply print the money needed to pay them off, although for economic reasons it may not be wise to do so. The other countries must buy either the dollar or the euro to pay their external debt. And the only way for them to achieve this is either to export more than they import, or to borrow more dollars or euros on the international market.

The United States is free from such constraints and can run large trade deficits, i.e. import more than it exports for decades without the same consequences.

For US companies, the dominance of the dollar means that they are not as subject to currency risk as their foreign competitors. Currency risk refers to how changes in the relative value of currencies can affect a company’s profitability.

Since international trade is generally denominated in dollars, American companies can buy and sell in their own currency, which their foreign competitors cannot do so easily. As simple as that sounds, it gives American businesses a huge competitive advantage.

If the Republicans pushed the United States into default, the dollar would likely lose its position as the international unit of account, forcing government and businesses to pay their international bills in another currency.

Loss of political power too

Since most foreign exchanges are denominated in dollars, exchanges must pass through a US bank at some point. This is an important way in which the dominance of the dollar gives the United States enormous political power, especially to punish economic rivals and hostile governments.

For example, when former President Donald Trump imposed economic sanctions on Iran, he denied the country access to US banks and the dollar. It also imposed secondary sanctions, meaning non-US companies trading with Iran were also sanctioned. Given the choice of accessing the dollar or trading with Iran, most global economies chose access to the dollar and complied with the sanctions. As a result, Iran entered a deep recession and its currency fell by around 30%.

President Joe Biden did something similar against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Limiting Russia’s access to the dollar has helped push the country into a near-depression recession.

No other country could now unilaterally impose this level of economic suffering on another country. And all an American president needs right now is a pen.

Award-winning rivals

Another consequence of the collapse of the dollar would be to strengthen the position of the United States’ main rival for global influence: China.

While the euro would likely replace the dollar as the world’s main unit of account, the Chinese yuan would move into second place.

If the yuan were to become an important international unit of account, it would strengthen China’s international position, both economically and politically. As things stand, China has worked with the other BRIC countries, Brazil, Russia and India, to accept the yuan as a unit of account. With the other three already unhappy with US economic and political dominance, a US default would bolster this effort.

They may not be the only ones: Recently, Saudi Arabia hinted that it was ready to exchange some of its oil in currencies other than the dollar, which would change its long-standing policy.

Serious consequences

Beyond the impact on the dollar and on the economic and political weight of the United States, a default would be deeply felt in many other ways and by countless people.

In the United States, tens of millions of Americans and thousands of businesses that depend on government support could suffer, and the economy would most likely slide into recession or worse, given that the United States is already expected to soon experience a downturn. In addition, retirees could see the value of their pension decrease.

The truth is, we really don’t know what will happen or how bad it will get. The extent of the damage caused by a US default is difficult to calculate in advance because it has never happened before.

But there is one thing we can be sure of. If the Republicans take their default threat too far, the United States and Americans will suffer greatly.

