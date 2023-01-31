What is the current situation of the British Army? | british news





Britain’s defense spending as a percentage of GDP has halved since the 1980s, with less equipment and a drop in one in six soldiers, a Sky News analysis finds.

It comes after a senior US general told Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that British troop cuts mean they are no longer considered a top-notch fighting force, Sky News said on Sunday.

Defense Secretary James Hippie told the House that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt were aware that the military “needs an urgent recapitalization” and that “the budget will come in.”

So what happened to Britain’s defense spending?

In 2021, Britain spent 2.2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or about £45.9 billion, on defense.

However, this figure has fallen since the mid-1950s. In the fiscal year ending 1956, the UK spent less than 8% of its GDP on defense, and in 1980 it spent 4.1%. Since 2000, the ratio has been maintained at 2%.

By comparison, in 1956, health spending as a share of GDP was just 3%, and in 2020 that figure jumped to over 7%.

As a member of NATO, defense spending has remained flat in recent years due to government pledges to spend at least 2% of GDP annually on defense.

military spending relative to other countries

The UK is one of the few countries that has consistently met this NATO benchmark.

The UK has the third highest average defense ratio as a percentage of GDP, behind the US and Greece.

Additionally, Greece only met this 2% target as the money is mainly used for salaries and pensions.

However, the situation may change as many countries are taking steps to increase defense spending.

Last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a one-time special fund of 100 billion euros (£82 billion) to strengthen Germany’s defenses and invest 2% of its GDP in future defense.

For context, Germany’s GDP in 2021 was $4.26 trillion, of which 2% was $85.2 billion.

manpower and equipment

Britain also maintained the NATO standard of allocating at least 20% of its defense budget to equipment.

According to NATO estimates, more than a quarter (28%) of the UK defense budget in 2022 was spent on equipment.

However, according to data from the Department of Defense (MoD), several types of equipment have declined in recent years.

Armored fighting vehicles such as tanks declined 5% from 2016 to 2022, and artillery fell 2%.

Fixed-wing aircraft in service decreased by 10% and rotary wing platforms in service such as helicopters decreased by 24% over the same period.

Britain’s defense spending has remained steady for a considerable period of time, but the number of men in its armed forces has declined over the years.

“We’ve become complacent. We have to invest to keep the good people there.

According to quarterly figures from the Department of Defense, there will be just over 145,000 regular military personnel in 2022.

This is a 14% decrease from 169,150 10 years ago, and the number of people is expected to decrease further.

In November 2022, Ben Wallace told Parliament that the British Army would now be down to 73,000 by mid-decade. According to the latest figures, the number of regular British Army personnel was 79,139.

Rising energy costs and inflation will affect the military

The Department of Defense was the only department to receive budget cuts in the October 2021 government spending review.

The Department of Defense’s most recent annual payroll cost was less than £15 billion, and the Department of Defense, like other sectors, could seek larger pay rises to protect the actual pay of members of the armed forces.

Rising global energy prices are likely to put pressure on MoD spending, with recent figures showing spending around £600m a year on energy and fuels.

Asked about private comments from the US general on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said the government was “ensuring that our armed forces are equipped and equipped to meet future threats, including a £242 billion 10-year equipment plan”. “he said. .

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that the UK has the largest defense budget in Europe, and that the UK must do whatever it takes to protect its people,” the spokesperson added.

The Data and Forensics team is a multi-skill unit dedicated to providing transparent journalism for Sky News. Collect, analyze and visualize data to tell data-driven stories. We combine traditional reporting techniques with advanced analytics from satellite imagery, social media and other open source information. Through multimedia storytelling, we aim to better explain the world while also showing how journalism is done.

Why Data Journalism Matters to Sky News

