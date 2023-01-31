Why ‘The Last of Us Chose This Linda Ronstadt Song





While Linda Ronstadts Long, Long Time probably won’t become a TikTok trend like Kate Bushs Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) in Stranger Things, or Wednesday’s The Crampss Goo Goo Muck, HBO’s The Last of Us still knows the power to choose the right song.

Set in the harrowing third episode of the post-apocalyptic survival series, the 1970 ballad of Ronstadt is not only thematically significant, but its lyrics are also pivotal to the story. lyrically. When Bill (Nick Offerman) allows another man, Frank (Murray Bartlett), into his home after three years in solitary confinement, he reveals his loneliness after darkly playing “Long, Long Time” on the piano. The track marks the start of their long relationship, with sentimental lyrics in the chorus like, I think I’m gonna love you for a long time, and I think I’m gonna miss you for a long, long time.

I thought it would happen, that there was a song that would play and we would be surprised who was good and who was bad, showrunner Craig Mazin told IndieWire. I remember saying to [creator] Neil [Druckmann], I don’t know what the song is, I just know it has to be this incredibly sad song about wanting love, and never getting love, and just making peace with the fact that you’ll always be alone. But it can’t be on the nose. And it can’t be a song that we all know. After texting Seth Rudetsky, a pal he had who hosts Sirius XM’s On Broadway, Mazin described what I needed and within 30 seconds it was [incoming text noise] Long, Long Time by Linda Ronstadt, he recalls. I kinda remembered this song. I played it and I was like, Oh, my. Here it is.’

According to Mazin, the idea was to hit the highlights in your life where love means something different. Bill and Franks’ story in Episode 3 of The Last of Us is very different from their story in the video game the series is based on, but Mazin recalled Druckmann telling him there was room for improvement when it comes to expanding the source material. Even if a character doesn’t make it on our show, Mazin remembers Druckmann saying these guys had happier endings than they did in the game.

The episode was adored by fans of the video game adaptation and heralded on social media as one of the best portrayals of a gay couple on TV. The detour also teaches its main character not to let his heart harden. Before, I hated the world and was happy when everyone died, writes Bill in his last letter to Joel (Pedro Pascal). But I was wrong, because there was one person worth saving. Whatever happens next in The Last of Us, it was an hour of television that will stick with us for a long, long time.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The Last of Us | Inside Episode – 3 | HBO

To watch

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found on CBR, Spin, Insider and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a42705769/the-last-of-us-linda-ronstadt-bill-frank-song/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos