



Rank Movie (Distributor) 3-Day Total Gross (Jan. 27-29) Total Gross Gross To Date Week 1. Avatar: The Way Of Water (Disney) 2.1m 70.7m 7 2. Pathaan (Yash Raj) 1.4m 2m 1 3. Plane (Lionsgate) 1.1m 1.2m 1 4. The Fabelmans (eOne) 1m 1.1m 1 5. M3GAN (Universal) 749,355 6m 3

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.24

Bollywood action title Pathaan hit the UK-Ireland box office with 1.4 million sessions, finishing at #2 over the weekend, only finishing at #7 behind chart-topping Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Already with 550,768 in the bank from Wednesday and Thursday premieres, Pathaan broke the record for an Indian film’s single-day record with 555,554 on Saturday.

The current total for Yash Raj Films is only 2 million, and it has a golden opportunity to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the UK and Ireland, beating Dhoom 3’s 2.7 million in 2013.

Avatar: The Way Of Water fell 24% in its 7th weekend at Disney’s cinemas, grossing 70.7m to 2.1 million. Now from autumn 2020, when a limited number of films were released due to the pandemic, it topped the UK-Ireland charts for seven consecutive weeks, following Christopher Nolan’s Tenet’s eight-week run.

It is currently the 16th highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland behind 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War (70.8m). Still ahead of the first Avatar film, 65.1m, on the same stage. The first film accounted for a noticeably higher 4.9m in the seventh session and showed a long tail on its way to a total of 94m.

Lionsgate opened the Gerard Butler action title Plane to an average of 1.1m at 2,162 locations over the weekend. Including previews, the film is only 1.2m tall.

That was enough to look past Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which started at 1m over 3 days on eOne’s average of 1,494 locations, and is under 1.1m including previews.

Puppet Horror M3GAN held the top 5 spot for the third consecutive week with 749,355 units, down 45% from the previous session, and was another low-input, high-output success for Jason Blums Universal label Blumhouse Productions.

The top five fell for the sixth straight weekend, with 6.4 million downloads, down 32.4% from two weeks ago, and down 52.4% in mid-December, when The Way Of Water was released. This indicates that the current box office reliance on mega blockbusters. The next title is Disney’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th.

all beauty shines

Damien Chazelles’ Hollywood blockbuster Babylon added 661,000 in its second weekend, down 49.9% from its opening to reach a total of 2.6 million.

In its 10th weekend in cinemas, Roald Dahls Matilda The Musical led Sonys slate adding 522,693 to reach a total of 26.4m.

Also for Sony, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody scored 458,930 in its fifth session. Starting with a 1.4m weekend, it has now crossed the 10m wall with a total of 10.5m, proving once again the durability of the music biopic.

Screening only on Friday, January 27th, the Trafalgar Releasings event film titled Billie Eilish: Live From The O2 garnered an impressive 329,407 from 256 sites, averaging 1,287 per cinema.

Sony’s A Man Called Otto added 326,198 in the fourth session for a total of 4.4m.

Trinity Films The Wandering Earth II averaged 288,929 in just 58 theaters, a staggering 4,982. This represents the best opening for a Chinese film in over 15 years. This film has a total of 385,959 copies.

TR, which starred Oscar-nominated Cate Blanchett, fell 32% in its third weekend to 248,237 with 1.5 million cumes.

In its third weekend in cinemas, Sam Mendes Empire Of Light fell 54% on Disney, adding 202,760 to reach 3.3m cume.

The Warner Bros horror Unwelcome opened to an average of 94,231 over the weekend in 281 territories and has 118,322 including previews.

Disney’s Strange World fell 24% in its tenth session to 67,878 to 3.9 million.

Laura Poitras broke the record for best UK-Ireland opening this weekend with Venice Golden Lion winner All The Beauty And The Bloodshed. Released on Altitude, the film grabbed 64,757 from an average of 1,079 locations. This is a strong result for an 18-rated documentary and marks the best start for such a title since 2008’s Waltz With Bashir.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures title The Banshees Of Inisherin, which received the second most nominations for nine Oscars, increased 10% at the box office, adding 44,763 to reach a total of $9.4m and has now been in cinemas for an impressive 15 weeks.

Disney’s stablemate Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped 52% in its 12th weekend in theaters, adding 40,626 to 34.3 million, the 14th highest-grossing of the 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date.

Freshly nominated for an Oscar for the 2020 Paul Mezcal Screen Star, Mubis Aftersun added 40,018 in theaters during its 11th weekend of release, a 40% increase and now surpassing 1.5 million.

Mark Jenkins Cornish folk horror Enys Men added 17,115 in the third session for a total of 256,808.

Universals Till closed in cinemas for four weeks with 13,047 cinemas recording a total of 799,278.

Mubis Holy Spider added 10,782 in its second weekend, bringing it up to 96,190.

Bulldog Film Distributions’ January four site releases were 1,579, for a total of 2,579 including previews.

