US helps Ukraine repair destroyed artillery over the phone, often in combat





The US Army leads a team that helps repair Ukrainian military equipment over the phone. These virtual exchanges often take place during battle, the Associated Press reported. Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, are pushing artillery systems to their limits to keep Russia at bay. Loading Something is loading.

As Ukrainian troops push their Western artillery to the limits, and sometimes overstep them, while battling Russian forces, the U.S. military is helping fix broken parts by phone and video chat.

A US military-led response team that includes troops, civilians and contractors from the US and allied nations, provides real-time material support from a base in Poland to Ukrainian forces on the front line , reported the Associated Press on Saturday.

Since NATO countries do not send troops to Ukraine, the maintenance team often has to work remotely to provide support while Kyiv forces are in combat actively exchanging fire with the enemy. .

This helpline, which involves encrypted communication between phones and tablets in virtual chat rooms, is a growing effort to give Ukraine advice on repairs and maintenance as it continues to receive more advanced weapons from NATO countries, according to the report.

“A lot of times we get calls from there on the firing line, so there will be shots out or in at the same time as you try to help the forward maintainers troubleshoot as best they can,” said a US. team soldier told the AP.

According to the report, Ukrainian troops fired their heavy artillery pieces when they usually needed to be repaired, and at an unprecedented rate to keep Russian forces at bay. Because of this, the support team learns the limitations of these systems and where they might have a breaking point.

Repairing howitzers supplied by the United States was a common request from Ukrainians, according to the report. The US Department of Defense sent 160 155mm howitzers to Kyiv along with over one million artillery shells and 72 105mm howitzers, supplemented by 370,000 artillery shells.

Howitzers, which are long-range indirect-fire weapons that can hurl shells at enemy positions miles away, are just part of more than $27.1 billion in security aid that the United States has supplied to Ukraine since Russian forces launched their full-scale invasion nearly a year ago.

Early US arms deliveries to Ukraine included Javelin anti-tank missile systems. Military.com reported a repair incident by phone last summer, revealing that a Washington State National Guard received an unexpected call from a Ukrainian soldier he had met during a previous deployment to the about a problem with his Javelin.

The guards managed to solve the problem, then about half an hour later he received a call from the Ukrainian soldier saying that he had taken out a Russian vehicle.

As fighting remains heavily concentrated in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, the United States and allied countries have in recent weeks stepped up their commitment to send military aid to Kyiv, with the goal of getting Ukrainian forces back on the move. . Hundreds of armored vehicles, including main battle tanks from the UK and Germany and possibly the US, will head to the battlefield as Ukraine continues to push for more advanced weaponry .

By finally securing Western-made tanks, highly sought after by Ukraine, the country has now set its ambitions on the acquisition of fighter planes.

