IMF predicts UK recession despite other key economic growth





The UK is the only major economy likely to slide into recession this year, the IMF predicted on Tuesday that higher energy prices, rising mortgage costs and higher taxes will dampen UK household spending.

The fund raised its outlook for most major economies and said the global outlook had brightened. But it made the UK an exception and said the UK economy would contract 0.5% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of this year.

According to IMF forecasts, Russia’s economy will also now outpace Britain’s, growing by 1% this year.

The IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gurinchas, added that the UK could expect a sharp correction in 2023 and that the UK faces a fairly challenging environment.

The IMF’s forecast of a 0.5 per cent drop in UK output in 2023 is a downgrade from October’s forecast for 0.2 per cent growth this year. On the other hand, the global economic forecast for the same period was raised by 0.5 percentage point.

Gourinchas said while the eurozone economy was remarkably resilient, the US had a narrow path to avoid a recession, with inflation falling and unemployment rising modestly.

The IMF also believes Beijing’s decision to abandon its zero-Covid policy will help China reach 5.9% growth by the end of this year, more than double its 2022 growth rate of 2.9%.

British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the IMF’s projections showed Britain is not immune to the pressures hitting almost all developed economies. He added that the UK had outperformed many forecasts last year and was on track to surpass Germany and Japan in the future if it meets its target of cutting inflation in half.

But Gourinchas said he found UK consumers and businesses unusually exposed to high energy prices. He said borrowers will also be hit by higher mortgage rates this year as the Bank of England continues to raise rates to counter inflation.

The Bank of England is expected to raise the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 4% on Thursday.

Gourinchas also pointed to the difficulties posed by the UK’s labor market. Other European countries saw an increase in people seeking jobs after the peak of the pandemic, which helped contain inflation and spur growth.

This is not true to the same extent as in the case of the UK, which has been affected by a post-Brexit labor shortage as well as a greater reluctance to return to the workforce.

The BoE is set to revise its own forecast on Thursday and is likely to produce an estimate closer to the IMF. This is an improvement from the bleak outlook issued by the central bank in early November, when wholesale gas prices were much higher than they are today.

In November, the BoE predicted domestic production growth would contract 1.9% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the same period this year.

