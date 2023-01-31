How UK and French wages and pensions compare





The tweet, which has been retweeted more than 5,000 times and also shared on Facebook, made several comparisons between France and the UK, claiming that French workers are living a better life and that this is because of the strikes.

We’ve looked at some of the specific numbers mentioned in the post, but not all of them are accurate.

retirement age

Post claims that French workers retire six years earlier than British workers. This is not currently the case, at least when comparing official retirement ages.

The minimum age to receive a full state pension in France is currently 62. In the UK, people approaching retirement can now receive a state pension at age 66.

In France, widespread strikes are taking place over proposals to extend the statutory minimum retirement age by two years to 64 by 2030.

The UK will also gradually raise the pension age to 67 between 2026 and 2028 and again to 68 by 2044.

This figure represents the minimum age at which people can receive state pensions in each country, not the average age at which people actually retire.

Pension

The claim that the French pension is three times higher needs a lot of context as the two pension systems are quite different.

The UK state pension is largely a fixed amount (between 141.85 and 185.15 per week) and is not related to how much you earn while working. UK workers often receive private occupational pensions to provide income after retirement.

France’s pension system consists of a basic scheme, which provides a minimum payment (between approximately 134 and 146 per week) but allows for higher payments depending on past earnings, and there is also a compulsory corporate scheme. Both are public institutions.

So if you compare average public pensions in the UK and France, the French payout is quite high, but it’s not clear on what basis it can be said to be three times higher.

It’s also not a particularly good comparison, as it ignores the UK’s significant private factor.

Looking at total pensions (the Facebook post doesn’t state that they are only talking about public pensions), French pensions are still high, but not as much as is required.

A common way to compare pension values ​​is to use a replacement rate, which treats pension income as a fraction of previous earnings.

In 2021, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published data showing that net pensions accounted for 74% of previous earnings in France, compared to around 58% in the UK.

It does not explain what other benefits pensioners may receive, how much people are taxed or contributed to the pension system, and how this may affect their initial income level.

wage

This claim isn’t particularly clear, but if you look at the average wages of people in France and England, it doesn’t seem to be true that French workers are paid 25% higher overall.

The OECD produces estimates of average annual full-time wages for member countries.

In 2021, it was 39,184 in the UK and 40,115 in France (approximately 35,000).

These comparisons do not take into account the different price levels in each country (since the cost of living is lower in France, you don’t need to earn as much as the UK to have similar purchasing power).

However, taking this into account, the OECD estimates that average wages in France and the UK are roughly the same value at $49,313 and $49,979 respectively.

Wages alone do not provide a complete picture of who is better off. This is because these figures do not show what workers in each country pay in taxes or receive in benefits.

Last year, the Resolution Foundation published a report showing that the median disposable income of French households in 2018 (measured as equalized household income after deducting taxes, benefits and housing costs) was about 10% higher than that of UK households. It is more financially resilient after the UK’s weak growth continues (meaning it can live on longer if its main source of income is disrupted).

energy bill

The Post claims that France’s energy bill is 40% of ours.

This comes from a Daily Telegraph article reporting that, in August 2022, when the average UK household was paying around $1,971 per year under the energy price cap, French customers subject to regulatory tariffs were paying about 41% ($803) of that amount. it may be We couldn’t confirm the French figures.

To deal with rising energy costs, the French government has implemented tariff shields that limit the amount EDF, the state-owned energy supplier, can raise prices.

From August, the UK government implemented energy price guarantees below existing caps on gas and electricity unit prices until April 2023. This means that a typical home energy bill would be about $2,500 if held at this level for one year.

Electricity-only customers in France are likely to pay about 40% of GB customers before considering other support.

The current guaranteed electricity price in the UK (where the situation is different in Northern Ireland) is 34p/kWh, more than double the EDF-regulated Tarif Bleu’s 17.4p/kWh (14.8p/kWh).

Both countries have a flat rate of around 14 per GB per month, while EDF’s monthly subscriptions range from around 9 to 20 per month.

Gas guaranteed in the UK is 10 pence per kWh, with a flat rate of around 8.50 per month. Gas costs under regulatory tariffs in France range from 10.4 to 12.8 per kWh, and monthly subscriptions range from around 9 to 21 per month depending on usage.

So while regulated gas prices are broadly the same, electricity is much cheaper in France, and an electricity-only household in France is likely paying 40% of an equivalent household in the UK. (All GB prices are averages and vary by region, payment method and meter type.)

This figure does not take into account other assistance that may be provided. For example, the UK government has provided 400 to households to help pay bills and has a support plan for low-income and vulnerable individuals.

Aside from varying levels of government intervention, there are a number of factors that affect energy tariffs in the UK and France.

Image courtesy of Anthony Choren

