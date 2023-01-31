The importance of Linda Ronstadt in episode 3 of The Last of Us





The third episode of The Last of Us had viewers wiping away tears throughout its over an hour runtime. Viewers are introduced to Bill, one of the less developed characters in the popular video game the show is based on. In the TV adaptation, Bill (Nick Offerman) gets a more fleshed out and heartbreaking arc. A doomsday prepper even before the cordyceps outbreak, Bill remains in his bunker with a stockpile of weapons and ammunition while FEDRA rounds up civilians to take them to a quarantine zone. The episode then cuts to four years later, where viewers see Bill encounter Frank (played by Murray Bartlett), a man who falls into one of the traps Bill sets up to catch wandering zombies.

Bill apprehends the newcomer but eventually invites Frank home to clean up and eat. As Frank is about to leave, he walks to a piano in Bill’s house and finds the sheet music for the song “Long Long Time” in a songbook “Best of Linda Ronstadt”. He begins to play but struggles; Bill then takes over for him and finishes the song. The song marks the start of a long, beautiful, and unexpected relationship in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, and holds major significance in the episode. While “Long Long Time”, a track from Ronstadt’s 1970 album Silk Purse, is about a love that never was, Bill only sings the first two verses about someone’s love and how time heals wounds.

In an interview with IndieWire, series co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin recalled telling Neil Druckmann, the original game writer and series co-creator, that he wanted the characters bond on a sad song. “I remember saying to Neil, ‘I’m not sure about the song; I just know it has to be this incredibly sad song about wanting love, and never getting love, and just making peace with the fact that you’ll always be alone,” he said, adding that the intention was to “show the arc of commitment” and “to hit the highlights in your life where love means something different.”

Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman in episode 3 of “The Last of Us”

Liane Hentscher HBO

Bill is a man who never had the chance to explore his sexuality before the apocalypse. He never trusted anyone else, especially the government (if the survivalist attitude and the “Don’t tread on me” flag didn’t give it away). He thinks he will live the rest of his days alone, taking care only of himself, until Frank arrives. The lyrics of “Long Long Time” reflect the relationship that develops between them: “Love will remain, take it head on / Sounds like good advice, but there’s no one in my sides,” they read. “And time cleanses, love’s wounds are unseen / That’s what someone told me, but I don’t know what it means.”

Set over 20 years, the episode shows the two falling in love and trying to protect themselves from the outside world (not without a few bumps in the road and Bill taking a bullet). They grow old together, laugh together, and fight together for decades, until Frank falls ill and asks Bill to help end his life. Bill agrees, later revealing that he planned to die too, rather than live in the world without Frank.

They drink wine laced with pills, go to their rooms and die together, just as they want. They live the message of “Long Long Time” (or at least the first two verses): “Cause I’ve done everything I know to try to make you mine/And I think I’ll love you for a while long time.”

At the end of the episode, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramey) come to the house looking for Bill and Frank, and find a suicide note and the keys to a truck they need. In the glove compartment, Ellie finds a tape labeled “mix for Bill”. Although Joel tells him not to play it at first, once he hears the song he says, “No, leave it. Let it go, it’s good. It’s Linda Ronstadt” and “Long Long Time” play as the two head west.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In an emergency, call 911 or seek care from a local hospital or mental health care provider.

