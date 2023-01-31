UK economy this year will do worse than any other in the developed world, IMF predicts | business news





Britain’s economic reputation has taken a bigger hit after the International Monetary Fund predicted that the UK’s economy would do worse this year than other developed countries, including Russia.

In its latest updated economic projections, the IMF said it expects Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 0.6 per cent in 2023.

While the UK’s outlook has been downgraded to add humiliation to the prime minister and prime minister, most other countries around the world have had their projections revised up.

However, the fund said that while the broader global economy is doing better than expected as inflation peaks and investment begins to recover, the UK economy may face a downgrade “reflecting tightened fiscal and monetary policies and financial conditions and still high energy retail”. that,” he said. Prices straining household budgets”

The UK was initially expected to grow 0.3% this year and 0.6% next year.

Now, the fund said it should expect growth of -0.6% this year and 0.9% in 2024.

The comments are particularly awkward for the Treasury, which has been criticized by some for its plans to raise taxes and reduce budget deficits over the next few years. life crisis.

Until recently, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt contextualized Britain’s relatively weak growth by pointing out that the IMF’s latest forecasts show that a third of the country is expected to face a recession.

However, the fund has now raised its growth forecasts for Italy and Germany, so in 2023 both will now grow more than the UK.

In fact, the UK’s -0.6% GDP is the worst of any economy included in the latest forecast update, including Russia. Despite sanctions from most Western countries, Russia is expected to grow by 0.3%.

The sluggish growth is attributable to three factors. Britain’s gas dependence skyrocketed after the invasion of Ukraine. the fact that employment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels; Rising interest rates that made mortgage payments more expensive.

The prime minister said the UK was ‘not immune’ from the pressure.

“While the governor of the Bank of England recently said that the UK’s slowdown this year will be shallower than previously expected, these figures confirm that we are not immune to the pressures hitting almost all developed economies,” Hunt said on the outlook. let me do it,” he said.

“Short-term challenges shouldn’t overshadow our long-term outlook. The UK has outperformed many forecasts last year and if it sticks to its plan to cut inflation in half, the UK is still expected to grow faster than Germany and Japan.”

The IMF said it expects the global economy to grow by 2.9% in 2023.

This is down from 3.4% in 2022, but nonetheless 0.2 percentage points faster than the fund predicted in October.

“After October 2022, adverse risks have been mitigated. [World Economic Outlook].

“On a positive note, stronger stimulus from pent-up demand or a faster fall in inflation is plausible in many economies.

“The downside is that China’s severe health consequences could hamper the recovery, Russia’s war in Ukraine could escalate, and tighter global financial conditions could exacerbate the debt predicament.”

After China decided to open up its economy and scrap its zero-coronavirus policy, the fund raised its GDP forecast for this year to 5.2% from 4.4%.

It said the US would grow 1.4% versus the 1% previously projected.

Germany, previously expected to decline by 0.3%, is now set to grow by 0.1%.

