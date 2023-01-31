The 4,200-mile journey of 2 Cuban sisters to the United States and a new life





By MEGAN JANETSKY

January 30, 2023 GMT

HAVANA (AP) The Rolo Gonzlez sisters walked out of Nicaragua’s main airport and looked out over a sea of ​​young men.

Central American coyotes squinted back, trying to find the people they were going to smuggle to the United States. These are the first steps Merlyn, 19, and Melanie, 24, have taken outside of Cuba. Carrying two small backpacks and Melanies’ one-year-old daughter, the women realized how lonely they were.

Their 4,200+ mile (6,000 kilometer) odyssey would have medical students questioning their past lives, unknowingly running against a legal clock and left teetering on the brink of death as they tumble of a cliff.

This is part of an occasional series on how the United States has become the world's number one destination for asylum seekers.

The sisters’ journey is one that hundreds of thousands of Cubans have made over the past two years in a historic wave of migration, fueled by a crisis in the islands’ already troubled economy, triggered in large part by the pandemic and the one of the highest rates in the world. of inflation.

The exodus prompted a January Biden administration measure to cut Cuban migrants, whom the United States had historically welcomed even as it turned back Haitians, Venezuelans, Mexicans and people from other countries. Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Rolo Gonzlez sisters, like other Cuban migrants, have lost hope for the future in their country. Their optimism was based on the hazy prospect of life in the United States and a brighter future for the little girl who would have no memory of the island.

All you know is you’re going to a foreign country you’ve never been, to put your life in the hands of people you’ve never met, to another place you don’t know , said the younger sister. You have your destination, but you don’t know what awaits you on your journey.

In the past two years, US authorities have detained Cubans nearly 300,000 times at the border with Mexico. Some were expelled, but the vast majority remained under Cold War-era immigration rules. That’s more than half the population of Baltimore, or almost 3% of the Cuban population.

While they had trained as doctors, the Rolo Gonzlez sisters spent their free time on the outskirts of Havana gathering enough stuff to buy basic necessities like formula for Melanies’ daughter.

Women once dreamed of traveling as doctors, but they quickly became disillusioned with life in Cuba due to frequent power cuts, shortages of medical supplies and other restrictions.

When Melanies’ daughter Madisson was born, she and her economist husband began discussing their family’s migration to the United States. He would go first, they decided, and then they would seek to migrate through legal and less dangerous routes.

In May 2022, he flew to Nicaragua. Shortly after, says Mélanie, he left her for another woman.

She was still planning to migrate, however, now with her little sister.

The vast majority of Cuban migrants over the past year have flown to Nicaragua, where Cubans do not need visas and head to Mexico. A growing number of them are also taking a dangerous sea route, traveling on packed and precariously constructed boats the nearly 100 miles to Florida.

The sisters sold a house left behind by their father, along with the refrigerator, television and any other valuables in exchange for US dollars. With money from friends and family in Florida, they had $20,000.

He bought the Rolo Gonzlez sisters flights to Nicaragua and overland passage to the US border with one of the smuggling rings.

They took time off from medical school and only told five close friends and family that they were leaving.

Days before their flight, the pair meticulously sorted piles of medicine, winter clothes and baby milk powder as much of their lives as they could fit into two blue and pink backpacks.

The sisters, like many other Cubans, relied on the relative but soon disappearing ease with which Cuban migrants could enter the United States.

Just after midnight on Dec. 13, the Rolo Gonzlez sisters walked past a hallway lined with family photos and walked out of their potentially forever home.

The last thing they said to their mother before leaving her alone at the Havana airport was I love you.

Until then, it seemed unreal to me, said the younger sister. When I saw myself sitting on the plane, the only thing I thought about was what we had accomplished. When the plane took off, we looked at each other and said We were free.

They exited the airport in Nicaragua with a smuggler who had a photo of them on his phone and received instructions via WhatsApp.

It was time to make the first payment: $3,600 in cash.

Their guide was a vague but constant presence, messaging them with instructions as they were handed from smuggler to smuggler.

Once they paid, they began a 12-hour ride with the coyote, arriving at midnight at a dilapidated house. They were awakened before sunrise. With the cold air cutting into their lungs, Melanie and Merlyn began to cross a rugged mountain dotted with fields of corn and coffee on the border between Nicaragua and Honduras.

The sisters continued on this path for days, crossing Honduras and Guatemala by bus, car and on foot along the volcano-strewn landscapes of Central America.

They marveled at the jagged mountains and rolling clouds as endless as the oceans that once surrounded them.

Everything was new, said Merlyn, It was as if: We had left Cuba.

Back in Cuba, their mother clung to the texts and photos as signs that they were fine.

There is a horrible emptiness in this house. I look here, look there and it’s like I have nothing, she says.

The Rolo Gonzlez sisters dozed off and drove with 18 other migrants at 3 a.m. as their old blue pickup truck sped through the dense pine forests of Chiapas, Mexico, in a five-car line carrying mostly Cubans. They cut through an informal passage built by smugglers, and the drizzly sky made the dirt road slippery.

Merlyn was cradling her niece when the car slid and spun, flipping over 10 times as it fell. The jolt threw Merlyn and the baby out of the windshield alongside the driver. The young Cuban wrapped her niece in her body. A piece of glass cut a deep gash in the back of the woman’s head.

When she landed on the muddy earth, the woman looked down and panicked when she saw the baby’s short locks of hair and face covered in blood as she stared wide-eyed.

Melanie rushed over, checking her family’s vitals by phone light, and bandaged her sister’s head as she had been taught in medical school in Cuba.

In the days to come, they would learn that the mother of an 8-year-old Cuban boy had also died that night.

We felt like that meant we had a lot more life to live, Melanie said.

On New Year’s Eve, the Rolo Gonzlez sisters crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso early in the morning. They were immediately met by Border Patrol agents, detained in Texas and quickly released on 60 days of parole.

A few days later, the new Biden restriction was announced. They had done it just in time.

Back in Cuba, their mother looked at her phone with trembling hands. It had been three weeks since Marialys had seen her daughters and her granddaughter.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, family friends were waiting for them. Balloons decorated their beds and a pink crib in the corner.

Marialy’s phone rang. She squinted at the grainy video.

Look there, the car is there, they are there! Marialys cried as a silver car rolled across the screen. Three girls swaddled in jackets walked up the aisle.

Hola, mami, we whispered with a smile.

The nightmare is over, my daughter, the mother choked.

The nightmare is over, my daughter.

Associated Press reporter Ariel Fernandez contributed to this report.

