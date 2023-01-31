US to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11





WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Monday it would end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed measures sweeping pandemics to curb the spread of the disease.

The COVID-19 National Emergency and Public Health Emergency (PHE) was put in place in 2020 by then President Donald Trump. Biden has repeatedly extended the measures, which allow millions of Americans to receive free tests, vaccines and treatment.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a statement that the declarations, which were due to expire in the coming months, would be extended again until May 11 and then terminated.

“This winding down would align with the administration’s previous commitments to provide at least 60 days’ notice of PHE termination,” the OMB said in an administration policy statement.

The government has paid for COVID-19 vaccines, some tests and some treatments as part of the PHE declaration. When it expires, these costs will be transferred to private insurance and government health plans.

The expiration of PHE will also end the guidelines, known as Title 42, which deport migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Mexico, the agency said. OMB.

The OMB said in a separate statement that Biden would veto a proposed bill in the U.S. Congress that would eliminate COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health care providers working on certain federal programs.

COVID-19 cases are falling in the United States, although more than 500 people continue to die from the disease every day, according to government data.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub, Costas Pitas and Caroline Humer; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

