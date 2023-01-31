1 in Deadspace, lower launch revenue than Callisto Protocol | UK box chart





It’s been a busy week with game releases last week, with Dead Space, Forspoken, Goldeneye and Hi-Fi Rush all available.

Hi-Fi Rush was digital only and available through Game Pass, while Goldeneye was (mostly) limited to a subscription service. As a result, these physical retail charts can tell us a lot (digital data coming later in the week, subscription not included).

EA’s Dead Space remake was easily the best-selling game. However, in the first week of last December, it sold less than half of what Callisto Protocol managed (Callisto Protocol is a very similar game from some of the original developers of Dead Space). Some key differences are that Callisto Protocol has a lower price point than Dead Space (average sale price of £47 vs. £63) and was launched during Christmas, when real games tend to perform better (because they are bought for Christmas). ). Gift). Since Callisto Protocol received PS4 and Xbox One versions, it could also be used on more platforms.

When digital data arrives later this week, we should be able to better compare the two games. In particular, EA has delivered a series of eye-catching digital products related to Dead Space, including PC gamers getting Dead Space 2 for free. Moreover, Dead Space 2’s physical release appears to be limited, with UK stores reportedly out of stock.

80% of Dead Space’s physical sales were on PS5 and the rest on Xbox. Again, Xbox gamers tend to download more, so it’s likely to change as digital data comes in.

Another new release was Forspoken. Square Enix’s new IP, a PS5 exclusive, is off to a relatively slow start and manages to rank fourth.

Last week’s No. 1 Fire Emblem Engage fell to No. 7 after a 76% drop in sales. And those keeping an eye on The Last of Us due to the TV show’s popularity will be interested in knowing that the PS5 game, The Last of Us: Part 1, is up the next five places to #15. 32% increase in sales. The Last of Us Remastered (PS4 game) moved up one spot to #31 after a 27% increase in sales.

Another new product launching this week is the complete edition of The Witcher 3, which ranked #27.

The GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending 28th January 2023 are:

Last Week This Week Title New Entry 1 Dead Space 2 2 FIFA 23 3 3 God of War Ragnarok New Entry 4 Forspoken 4 5 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 5 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 1 7 Fire Emblem Engage 7 8 Nintendo Switch Sports 6 9 Pokémon Violet 8 10 Minecraft (Switch)

