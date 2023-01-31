Investigation Looking into 77th Brigade Monitoring of UK Social Media Posts





Big Brother Watch claimed soldiers from the Army’s 77th Brigade collected tweets from British citizens about COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic and passed them on to Cabinet as part of a broader intergovernmental effort to combat misinformation and disinformation about the virus. . .

An investigation by the Civil Liberties Campaign Group revealed that the whistleblower alleged that the military was used to spy on the British public.

In April 2020 Britain’s former Chief of Defense Staff, Sir Nick Carter, revealed that the secretive 77th Brigade was involved in countering coronavirus misinformation online.

Ministers also said the 77th Brigade was involved in supporting broader government efforts to counter misinformation and misinformation about Covid-19.

At Commons on Monday, Wallace added that while the unit’s disintelligence capabilities were used to assess disinformation trends in Britain, the 77th Brigade was intended to counter hostile actors abroad.

He added: You must not engage in regulating, policing or reporting any opinions you may or may not agree with.

According to Big Brother Watch, former Conservative cabinet minister David Davies (above), who was under scrutiny as part of an intergovernmental group, called for the matter to be reviewed, and Wallace assured that he had already directed: will be investigated.

He told Commons: Colleagues may have read a report this weekend about the activities carried out by the Army’s Disinformation Unit in the 77th Brigade.

Online disinformation from foreign actors is a serious threat to the UK, which is why during the pandemic we have pooled our government-wide expertise to monitor disinformation about COVID-19.

The 77th Brigade is a hybrid unit of regular and reserve personnel created in 2015. It provides intelligence activities as part of a broader military effect against hostile state actors and violent extremist organizations based outside the UK.

Assess disinformation trends in the UK using publicly available data, including material shared on social media platforms. You must not engage in regulating, policing or reporting any opinions you may or may not agree with.

Davies told the Commons: I am fully aware that he was telling the exact truth when he told us that he had given the Brigade clear instructions and guidelines to operate only on foreign powers and extremists.

But does he review the matter and make sure that his guidelines were followed in every case?

Wallace said: Yes, I have already instructed us not only to research the story, but also personally issued instructions after the visit.

A government spokesperson told The Telegraph: Online disinformation is a serious threat to the UK. This is why during the pandemic we have pooled our government-wide expertise to monitor disinformation about Covid.

The unit assessed disinformation trends and narratives in the UK using publicly available data, including material shared on social media platforms.

They did not target individuals and did not take action that might affect a person’s ability to discuss and debate issues freely.

