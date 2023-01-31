‘The Last of Us’ expects us to believe it’s ’10 miles west of Boston’





Entertainment Why does HBO’s hit show think ’10 Miles West of Boston’ looks like ‘a coniferous forest in the Canadian Rockies’? A scene supposed to take place “10 miles west of Boston” in HBO’s “The Last of Us”. HBO

“The Last of Us,” HBO’s new hit show based on the 2013 video game of the same name, is best enjoyed when you suspend your disbelief. If you can accept that humanity is on the brink of extinction due to a mass pandemic caused by a mind-controlling mutant fungus that turns people into zombies, you’ll have a great time.

But Sunday night’s episode, the show’s third, may have gone too far for some Boston-area viewers when it asked them to believe that a landscape filled with canyons and mountains was, in fact, “10 miles west of Boston”.

“The Last of Us” begins its journey in Boston’s Quarantine Zone, a walled-in area that essentially comprises the city’s North End. In the first two episodes, the series’ main characters move in and out of the QZ, using tunnels near Haymarket to enter a “buffer zone” that includes the Old State House and the Custom House Tower. The time it takes characters to move between these landmarks – which in real life are a few blocks away – is a little wonky, but doesn’t set off any major alarm bells.

Episode 3, titled “Long Long Time”, was the series’ best so far, telling a decades-long apocalyptic love story between two men living outside of the QZ in the town of Lincoln.

But Twitter users quickly weighed in on a scene at the start of the episode, which featured the following image:

Somewhere in the suburbs of Boston, apparently.

According to a source close to the production, “The Last of Us” captured drone footage and VFX shots in Boston, which can be seen in the early episodes. But the show’s main production was based in Alberta, Canada, where it became one of the biggest film productions in Canadian history.

While it’s unclear exactly where in the Canadian province this shot was filmed, it certainly wasn’t in any of the MetroWest suburbs like Waltham, Weston, or Framingham.

“Becoming belligerently angry when ‘The Last of Us’ tries to claim that mountainous terrain that is clearly northwest is ’10 miles west of Boston,'” user Hannah Gais wrote. from Twitter.

getting belligerently angry when the last of us tries to pretend mountainous terrain that’s clearly northwest is 10 miles west of boston pic.twitter.com/IHL9gcNrWM

— hannah gais (@hannahgais) January 30, 2023

Gais wasn’t the only one joking about the geological incongruity.

Happily here for anyone reasonably losing their minds over the mountains of Waltham, a necessary buffer to protect us from Framingham. https://t.co/OnfSMhkTzz

— Michael OC (@vMichaelv) January 30, 2023

I went to college about 10 miles west of Boston, and I vividly remember all the wonderful times I spent in the part of Middlesex County that looks exactly like an evergreen forest in the Canadian Rockies. https://t.co/kX59AkMaob

— Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) January 30, 2023

Because this is Massachusetts we’re talking about, people also joked that the real flaw in the shot was the lack of Dunkin’ Donuts onscreen.

The problem, of course, is that 10 miles west of Boston there must be at least one Dunkin’ Donuts visible in that much terrain https://t.co/y9is76teHh

