UK: Senate must reject online safety bill.





The Online Safety Bill is scheduled to enter its next legislative phase in the Senate with a second reading on February 1, 2023. The proposed legislation has been in the works for several years already and poses an unprecedented threat to freedom of expression online. We urge the Senate to properly scrutinize the bill and give it the necessary scrutiny to meet human rights standards.

According to the government, the Bill ‘delivers the government’s commitment to making the UK the safest online place in the world while safeguarding freedom of expression’. For years, ARTICLE 19 and other human rights groups have emphasized that the opposite is true. The bill will not make the UK one of the safest places in the world and certainly will not protect freedom of expression and other human rights online.

Despite numerous changes to the bill over the years, the government and the House of Representatives have yet to take the comprehensive steps needed to bring it into line with international human rights standards. In any case, the bill has become far more complex and inconsistent. Numerous amendments to this bill have responded to today’s political concerns with little regard to whether they will actually make the internet safer or protect the human rights of people online. Thus, most of Section 19’s core concerns with the bill remain. This includes Bills that focus on censorship instead of addressing the problematic business models of some of the biggest tech companies. outsourcing decisions about the legality of content to private companies; or requirements to restrict protected expression.

Section 19 acknowledges that some of the most recent changes have brought certain improvements to the bill, such as the removal of the ‘lawful but harmful’ provision when referring to adults and the removal of the offense of harmful communication. Despite these recent legislative changes, threats to freedom of expression remain.

In addition to the threats identified in the previous statement, we are particularly interested in the following issues:

The ‘lawful but harmful’ provisions are replaced by national enforcement of the Terms of Service.

In this highly publicized change to the bill, the government removed the imposition of a due diligence to protect adult users from ‘legitimate but harmful’ content. The necessary mitigation measures ranged from deleting that content, restricting user access, and restricting referrals and promotions. Article 19 welcomes this step, but we warned that the requirement to censor legal expression does not comply with international freedom of expression standards, but this obligation has been replaced by a new and equally problematic provision.

Platforms are now required to enforce terms of service or face sanctions by Ofcom (Proposition 65). Or their advertisers – which they may find harmful, inappropriate or controversial. In that sense, Ofcom may still have executive powers to restrict ‘legitimate but harmful’ speech. However, it is now up to each company to decide what types of lawful speech to prohibit online.

So the risk of over-removing the protected language remains. As a rule of thumb, companies will want to limit liability exposure and leniently remove massive amounts of legal content if there’s even the slightest possibility of violating their terms of service. Increased accountability exposure also increases platform incentives to rely on automated content moderation tools. Reliance on these tools results in excessive removal of legitimate content as these technologies do not understand the nuance and context of user voices and cannot correctly identify voices that may be illegal or violate platform terms of service.

New sanctions regime that increases the risk of censorship

The increased sanctions regime in the current version of the bill further exacerbates the risk of over-elimination of protected speech. Criminal liability for senior managers of regulated entities has been extended, with prison sentences of up to two years for non-compliance with child protection obligations under the Act. Platforms should mitigate and manage the risks associated with harm categories and ensure that children do not encounter so-called high-priority content that is harmful to children. These categories are not defined by Congress, but by the Secretary of State, who has the authority to expand the list without adequate legislative oversight. As we have warned, the threat of criminal liability and the ambiguous concepts and definitions underlying child protection obligations under this Act pose the risk of platforms relying on automated tools and removing protected speech in a preventative and censorship manner. increase.

Legislation threatens encryption and secure communications.

One of the most worrisome aspects of the bill is that it would allow Ofcom to require Internet services to monitor all user-generated content, including private messages from all individuals, despite strong opposition from civil society groups. The bill expressly authorizes Ofcom to mandate user-to-user service providers to identify child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) or terrorism content using certified technology.

First, the possibility of imposing a general monitoring duty on service providers is in stark contrast to the approach adopted in many other jurisdictions, including the European Union. The latter, recognizing the risks such obligations pose to human rights online, explicitly prohibited Member States of the Digital Services Act from mandating general monitoring.

Second, as explained in the detailed second briefing to the Senate, Section 110 also poses a significant threat to cryptography. Regarding the identification of CSEA content, Ofcom may mandate the use of certified technology whether the content is communicated publicly or privately. The only way for service providers offering end-to-end encryption to comply with this obligation is to introduce scanning technology into their platforms to remove or weaken the encryption.

As acknowledged in the briefing, it is inarguable that CSEA’s serious human rights issues must be addressed. But legislators tend to forget that breaking encryption can pose a threat to children’s rights, including their right to privacy, and expose children to risk. Indeed, a recent report by Child Rights International Network and Defenddigtalme found that encryption has an important role in protecting children from violence, protecting their privacy and encouraging expression, especially for marginalized and vulnerable children. I found there is a way. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child also pointed out that measures enabling the detection and reporting of CSEA content should be ‘strictly limited in line with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality’, further ensuring that routine and indiscriminate digital surveillance of children is not required. Not appropriate (CRC/C/GC/25, 2 March 2021, para. 70).

In addition, a recent legal opinion commissioned by the Index on Censorship “[t]The provisions of the Online Safety Act, which enable state-sponsored surveillance of private communications, contain the most extensive and robust surveillance powers ever proposed in Western democracies.”

Disinformation continues to be criminalized.

Some changes were also made to the list of telecommunications offenses originally proposed in the bill. On a positive note, the ‘harmful communications offense’, which made it a crime to send messages that risk harm to a potential audience without a good reason, was removed from the bill. However, only the so-called ‘false communication crime’ (Article 160 of the Act), which stipulates as a crime the act of sending a message that the sender knows that it is false and intends to inflict considerable mental and physical harm remains. When there is no reasonable excuse for the sender to the expected audience. In essence, the bill seeks to criminalize disinformation. If passed, it would not only be a serious threat to free speech in the UK. The fact that the UK will join the list of countries such as Turkey and Tunisia that have recently introduced similar crimes with the intention of restricting civil space and cracking down on dissidents, and that the bill legitimizes and advocates for such government actions, further strengthens its advocacy. makes it difficult.

How can the Senate protect freedom of expression online?

ARTICLE 19 believes that problematic legislation will harm human rights as well as the digital economy. The obligations imposed on businesses by the Act are likely to stifle competition and innovation in UK digital markets. In fact, the bill will further increase the market share of the very few platforms that should dominate.

Here again, Bills’ approach stands in stark contrast to the approach adopted by the European Union in its Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. The latter provision may also be more ambitious, but its focus on transparency, procedural rights for users, systematic risk assessment and market conditions is well ahead of the current state of debate in the UK.

The Senate now has the important task of scrutinizing the bill. The aspects highlighted here and in my last statement are just some of the many pieces of legislation that remain fundamentally flawed and fail to ensure online user safety. It’s hard to see how freedom of expression can be protected other than by rejecting the bill outright. Given the fundamental importance of adopting an effective and rights-respecting regulatory framework for digital platforms, colleagues should not shy away from this step. At the very least, we urge them to carefully consider and address the key concerns repeatedly raised by Article 19 and other human rights groups focused on freedom of expression and online human rights.

