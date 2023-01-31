HBO The Last of Us is pressing all the right buttons as it tells new stories





HBOs The Last of Us was very careful to stick with the source material for the most part a smart but also rather logical choice, given how cinematic the original game was. The painstakingly crafted similarities between the already awesome Naughty Dogs survival shooter and HBO played a major role in why people were quick to call The Last of Us the best video game adaptation of all time. . But it was by stepping away from the game to tell new stories that The Last of Us was able to truly flourish as it does in Long Long Time, the third episode of the series which features Nick Offermans Bill and Murray Bartletts Frank .

By introducing two of The Last of Us’ most memorable supporting characters, Long Long Time adds so much depth and dimension to them that they almost end up feeling like different people. But the real magic of Long Long Time, and the reason it’s one of The Last of Us’ strongest episodes to date, is in the witty loyalty to the game, even when it’s doing its own thing. .

After focusing largely on Joel and Ellie in its first two episodes, The Last of Us changes things up in Long Long Time by jumping into the past to tell how antisocial and paranoid prep Bill (Offerman) and the hapless survivor Frank (Bartlett) met in the apocalypse. At the start of the Cordyceps outbreak, when there was still little understanding of what was going on, countless uninfected people lost their lives as the US government began rounding up and executing civilians en masse in an attempt to contain the spread of the mutant fungus.

As dozens of his trusted neighbors were unknowingly taken away, Frank made sure to stay in their small town until he was absolutely sure everything was completely deserted and ready to be converted into a resort. fortified for one. Being the antisocial person that he was, the idea of ​​spending the rest of his zombie-filled days in solitude and Ron Swanson-esque self-sufficiency appealed to Bill. All things considered, this lifestyle seemed to suit him. But that changed the day Frank wandered onto Bills’ property looking for safety and got stuck in one of Bills’ traps.

It’s only clear if you’ve played the games how much more substance there is to HBO opposite Bill and Frank as Long Long Time sheds light on how their tense first meeting started the start of a friendship that evolved into a passionate romance fueled by the music of Linda Ronstadt. When you meet Bill in the game, he’s a nervous, tough survivor who’s lost so much over the years that he’s become virtually unable to connect with anyone, and it’s hard to see how he and Joel got to know each other. All of these things are still true for Bills’ character in HBO’s The Last of Us, but rather than letting you infer important details about Bills’ interiority from his sparse dialogue, the show explains a lot by giving Frank a voice and a presence. in a way, the game never did.

The Last of Us is by no means the first apocalyptic tale to wonder what it might be like to find love at the end of time or even the first zombie show to focus on a gay couple who get together. love passionately when they’re not busy mowing down ghouls. But as a version of an established story, Long Long Ago brings so much more texture and emotional weight to Bill and Frank that it’s fair to call the episode a significant improvement in how they’re treated in the Game.

Long Long Ago shows you how Frank and Bill saved each other by giving each other a reason to live, and in doing so, ensured that they were both there to become allies to Joel and Tess. Because it’s so wrapped up in Frank and Bills’ lives, it’s legitimately surprising when you realize that one of the fights they end up having is about Frank coming into contact with someone who turns out to be Tess. It’s been a treat to watch the two couples become friends, and you can easily imagine how important their collective bond has been in keeping them all grounded. It also makes it easier to understand why Tess’ death affected Joel so much.

As it zooms in on pivotal moments in Frank and Bill’s years-long relationship, Long Long Time also very cleverly encourages you to step back and appreciate the world they exist in for what it is: a place lonely and violent where people die and happiness is hard to find. These are some of the biggest takeaways from the much darker way Bill and Frank are dealt with in the game during a series of missions about accessing a working car.

In this story, it was only implied that Bill and Frank were still lovers, and by the time Ellie and Joel arrive in their town, Frank has died by suicide after being let down by Bill, trying to leave, and attacked by clickers in the process. . By showing you the arc of their relationship, however, Long Long Time prepares you to be devastated by how things are going for the pair and to understand some of what their time together might have been like in the game before. things do not go wrong between them. .

Obviously Bill and Frank spend many happy years as a couple before deciding to end their lives together as old men like they do in Long Long Time is very different from Frank turning on Bill and Bill eventually surviving Frank like in the game. But the essences of the two storylines aren’t so distinct that they feel completely separate from each other, which is precisely the kind of vibe you want to get from a faithful adaptation. of the video game that goes off the beaten track.

The Last of Us’ ability to faithfully recreate things is impressive, it’s true. But it’s the watch’s ability to create new elements of lore that feel like they’re ever-present that’s most promising, especially with characters like Storm Reids Riley and Melanie Lynskeys Kathleen in the mix. horizon.

