Recap: In The Last of Us, there’s always beauty in eating well





The following contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us.

To call out previous episodes of The Last of Us, the HBO video game-based show in which a flour and sugar-borne cordyceps infection turns humans into zombies with fungus for faces, a cooking show would amount to say that Hannibal Lecter is a good spokesperson for beans; it’s not exactly an endorsement. But its third episode, which aired last night, diverged from its main storyline to create a best-case scenario survival fantasy of what life might be like amid this dystopia and how even at the end of the world, the food can bring all that is still good: care, hope and love.

In the episode titled Long, Long Time, we see that everyday life in a post-cordyceps world doesn’t have to be as bleak as it is in quarantine zones, where a military authority maintains order. . It stars Bill, played by Parks and Recreations Nick Offerman, a gruff survivalist who hides in his bunker as the cordyceps infection spreads. Able to evade the initial military search of his home, Bill makes the gutted town of Lincoln, Massachusetts his own. He raids Home Depot for tools and wires, grabs bottles from the wine store and gears up with gas and electric, creating a sheltered compound where he cooks up candle-lit steak dinners in relative peace. , alone. It never gets old, Bill says over dinner, while watching security footage of an infected person being killed by one of his traps.

Then, four years later, a man named Frank, played by The White Lotuss Murray Bartlett, shows up at Bills’ electric fence. En route to the Boston military area but with the rest of his crew dead, Frank wants rest and food. Bill reluctantly takes him in, cooking them a meal of rabbit, vegetables, and wine, after which Frank is supposed to leave. A man who knows how to combine rabbit with Beaujolais, notes Frank, impressed by Bill’s cooking. To Frank’s delight, Bill replies: Everything tastes good when you’re starving.

But the table is set with crystal glasses, and the fine china plates rest on gold trivets. When Bill presents the plate to Frank, he doesn’t just put it down, he puts it back down, then gives it a little spin, and that’s it. It is a meal that prioritizes pleasure even in the most difficult of circumstances. We saw Bill do this solo, but here the sharing of food and fun connects Bill and Frank. This indicates a shared sensitivity to enjoying life’s experiences, which is undoubtedly increasingly difficult in the midst of a zombie crisis. Bill, sullen as he is, says even a weary traveler deserves something nice before heading back out into the wild where zombies can pop up any moment.

Frank is not leaving. Within a few years, the two come to love each other, building a great life given the circumstances in which they paint together, improve their town, and even host a garden party after befriending Tess on the radio. (Anna Torv) and Joel. (Pedro Pascal), the smugglers at the center of the series’ main plot. Through this relationship, Frank trades a gun for strawberry seeds and plants a bed of them in the yard to surprise Bill, whose cynicism gives way to admiration as they sit together in the garden. Even under normal circumstances, a peak summer strawberry is such a delight; it’s only natural for Bill and Frank to laugh with delight as they eat what we understand to be their first fresh strawberries in years. There is death and loss on an impossible level and again, there are the sweet, hot strawberries.

In the episode, food represents the concessions we sometimes make to show love. It’s understanding that any stock of food Bill set up for himself would go twice as fast with another person, but he still wants to share it with Frank. Son Frank secretly tends this garden from seed in order to give Bill a present, and his Bill continues to cook elaborate meals for the two of them, even though he notices he feels so much older somehow. something that did not scare him when he was surviving alone.

Ten years later, we see Bill and Frank much older. With Frank’s will to live waning due to illness, he plans one last good day with Bill: they’ll get married, then Bill will cook a delicious dinner, after which he’ll slip pills into Frank’s wine that will end his life. . As for their first meal, Bill prepares two plates of rabbit and vegetables; he places Francs on the table with the same loving turn, and he presents Beaujolais as any sommelier would. We learn that although Bill stirred the powder in Frank’s glass, he also dosed the bottle. I’m old, I’m content and you were my goal, Bill told Frank before they retired to their room. The meal is a fitting end to their relationship.

We don’t see much of Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the girl Joel is tasked with protecting, during this episode, which might feel like a derailment of the show’s biggest plot arc. But the show’s divergence in the small world of Bill and Frank results in its best episode yet, as it shows the purpose of all that struggle. Why bother running away from all the zombies if there aren’t little moments like stopping to share strawberries with someone you love to keep moving forward?

