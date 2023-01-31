The Last of Us lets gay love flourish in the apocalypse





Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us!

The third episode of The Last of Us, Long, Long Time, features a gay love story between two characters, Nick Offerman’s doomsday prepper Bill and Murray Bartlett’s wandering artist Frank. The zombie apocalypse genre is no stranger to doomed love, but what sets this one apart is how it tells a unique story that doesn’t succumb to tropes and somehow on the other, remarkably offers a happy ending in more ways than one.

That the episode tells a complete love story between such an unlikely pair that rivals Pixars Up’s opening sequence for how quickly it will take you from smiles to tears is an impressive feat in itself, but there has much more to enjoy than that. Stories on TV featuring queer characters are routinely mishandled, giving rise to the Bury Your Gays trope where queer stories are plagued with unjustified pain and death, so it’s refreshing that The Last of Us shows that ‘it doesn’t have to be that way.

The outbreak has caused massive loss of life and destruction across the world, but for Bill, who admits in a letter to Joel that at one point he hated the world and was glad everyone was dead, the he zombie apocalypse is a liberating experience. When Frank (literally) falls into his life, he finally discovers what he’s been missing all along: companionship and intimacy with another man. It’s a safe bet that before the apocalypse, Bill chose to stay in the closet because he wanted to spare himself the judgment and discrimination faced by gay people, not to mention the inhumane anti-LGBTQ+ laws. But, thanks to the outbreak, all of that disappeared overnight, and with that, apparently, all of the Bills fear being openly gay. It’s only in the apocalypse that Bill is truly able to be himself. And it was only because of the apocalypse that he met Frank. If it hadn’t been for the destruction of society, he probably would have died alone.

Episode 3 director Peter Hoar and writer Craig Mazin get points for telling a great story that looks at the zombie apocalypse genre through a weird lens, showing how it would affect in unique (and unexpected) ways. a closeted gay man, but they go further by learning from the mistakes other shows have made.

Although Bill and Frank’s story ends in death, it’s not a brutal and tragic death, as we were so used to seeing in shows like The Walking Dead, The 100 and House of the Dead. Dragon. After the two men drink the drugged wine, Bill even says, It’s not the tragic suicide at the end of the play, and he’s right. These two men spent many meaningful years together, full of love and happiness. Their story is not defined by loss but by staying together. Sure, there’s the scene where the looters attack and, for a moment, it was hinted that Bill had succumbed to his gunshot wound, but the showmakers flip the script, turning what could have been a cliche moment of weird death in a moving moment when Frank in turn rescues Bill, coming full circle from the day they first met.

When the couple eventually meet their end, they have complete autonomy in how they go. For queer characters like this, it’s a welcome breath of fresh air. With violence against gay people on the rise in real life, gay lives are trauma-ravaged and tragically cut short, and with so many gay characters meeting grisly ends on television, it paints the false picture that pain is what which awaits us all in the end. That’s why it’s especially poignant for Bill and Frank not to be victims of creating empty drama, but rather to be given the opportunity to end things their own way, hearts full and asleep in each other’s arms. the other. Their final moments are spent embracing their love. That’s rare for queer characters in fiction. As sweet as fresh strawberries.

