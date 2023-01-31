Last Of Us Episode 3 Explained By Showrunners Mazin/Druckmann





Nick Offermans BIll gets a substantial expansion on The Last Of Us. Image: HBO

A few weeks ago, as I watched the screens of HBO’s new show, The Last Of Us, I immediately thought of this moment. Today. Right away. You are reading this. The next day, everyone could see what I had just witnessed.

I just watched Episode 3 of The Last Of Us, titled Long, Long Time and was blown away. The fact that such a beautiful, unique, and unexpected television episode was sandwiched in the middle of this PlayStation video game adaptation made it clear that this show yearned for something more. And so, the next day, when I was part of a group of reporters who got to talk to co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann about the series, I had to ask about this specific episode. How it was created, what it meant for the show, and why now, in episode three, was the right time to do it. And now Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Craig Mazin: Well, in terms of putting it at the start of the series, you kind of have to have this weird, almost musical sense of rhythm if you’re building a series. And one of the things that I felt pretty strongly was, look, we have this insane first episode where the world is falling apart and there’s a tragedy. And then we meet Joel with Ellie, and they start this adventure. And the second episode is incredibly tense and features danger, clickers, and tragedy. We need a breath.

One of the things I remember from the game is that Bill was safe. I love the concept that he had built this safe haven, there was a hint of his relationship with Frank, and I just started to think there was an opportunity there. That there was an opportunity, first of all, to help people understand how the passage of time worked between the epidemic and today, but also to really dig into the point of the show, which is nature of love. Two very different types of love and how these two types of love need each other.

Offerman and Bartlett Image: HBO

Best case scenario you get what you get with Bill and Frank which is success. They win regardless of the end. They win. They have a happy ending. But then we’ll see this dynamic repeat over and over again throughout the season, and it’s not always successful and sometimes deadly. We have to continually ask ourselves, as Joel and Ellie begin to bond permanently: is this going to be dangerous or not? Because they are both dangerous people. And what kind of love are we going to see when it’s all said and done?

So it was an opportunity to just explore the theme and the passage of time and do it with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, who are amazing, and our director Peter Hoars, wonderful work. And I remember seeing the directors cut, which was a bit longer. It could have been 10 o’clock as far as I’m concerned. I was just like, [crying noises]. I love it and I’m very proud of it. And what’s really encouraging is that people who know the game are accepting it. They don’t go Ohhh, that was different. They accept it as its own thing. It doesn’t replace what happened in the game. It’s still there. But it’s its own thing and that’s okay. It looks like his part of The Last Of Us.

This match, however, was cut. Picture: HBO

Neil Druckmann: That’s, I think, the genius of Craig Mazin…in the game, we did our best to show different types of relationships. But everything has to be shown through action because those are the things you do in the game. So a lesser adaptation would be like, Oh, let’s take this whole action sequence and build an action episode with Joel and Bill surviving in this town. And instead, Craig was like, No, no, no, let’s not do any of this. What if instead this thing that’s being talked about here, this corner of the game, where they’re talking about this relationship? What if we focused on that and blew that up and did things that we couldn’t have done in the game, which is jump back in time and show these other characters? It’s been a long time with these characters, and it ultimately reflects in a very strong and beautiful way on the themes of the game, which is that the most beautiful moments in life come from love and sometimes the most horrible moments from life come from love.

And There you go. The first three episodes of HBO’s The Last of Us are now available to stream.

Want more io9 news? Find out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars and Star Trek releases, what's next for the DC Universe in film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

