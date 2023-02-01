Apple violated US labor laws with leaked email





Apple violated U.S. labor laws by sending an email warning employees about the leak of confidential company information, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said today in a split decision. Bloomberg.

The rules Apple has established regarding leaks “tend to interfere with, restrict or coerce employees” from exercising their rights under state labor relations law, the NLRB says, as do statements by “executives high level”.

The NLRB ruling references an employee email sent by Apple CEO Tim Cook in November 2021. Cook said people who leak confidential Apple information “do not belong” to the company. company, whether they are discussing “the intellectual property of the product or the details of a confidential meeting.” At the time, he threatened that Apple was doing “everything [its] the power to identify those who fled.” From Cook’s email:

I am writing today because I heard that many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the content of the meeting leaked to reporters. This comes after a product launch where most of our announcement details were also leaked to the press.

I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can be sure the content will stay within Apple. I want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who have leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate the disclosure of confidential information, whether it is intellectual property of a product or details of a confidential meeting. We know that leakers are a small number of people. We also know that people who divulge confidential information have no place here.

Cook’s email didn’t refer to a product leak, but rather was directed at employees who had shared details about a meeting focused on pay equity, working from home, COVID vaccinations, and more.

According to the NLRB, Cook violated workers’ rights with his statements and therefore Apple will have to settle with the NLRB to avoid a lawsuit. The NLRB is unable to act alone to punish companies for violations, but NLRB complaints are reviewed by administrative law judges and can be taken to federal court where policy changes can be enacted. .

Last year, the NLRB also said Apple violated federal law by holding mandatory union-busting meetings and interrogating and coercing employees at its Atlanta and New York stores.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the thread can be found in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/30/apple-labor-law-violation-leak-email/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos