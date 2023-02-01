US Says Russia Isn’t Abiding by START Nuclear Weapons Treaty





WASHINGTON The State Department told Congress on Tuesday that Russia is not abiding by the only remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two nations, jeopardizing a source of stability in their relationship.

The agency said Russia had refused to allow US inspectors to enter nuclear weapons facilities, an obligation under the treaty known as New START, which was renewed for five years in February 2021. .

Russia’s refusal to facilitate inspection activities prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday. communicated.

He added that Russia had also failed to comply with the New START treaty obligation to convene a session of the bilateral advisory commission in accordance with the treaty’s schedule.

The State Department called on Russia to return to compliance by allowing inspectors into its territory, as it had done for more than a decade, and agreeing to hold a commission session, during which officials could discuss treaty and nuclear issues. arms control.

Russia announced in August that it was suspending US inspectors’ access to its nuclear arsenal. And in November, he canceled a diplomatic meeting of the bilateral commission in Cairo at which officials had planned to review compliance with the treaty. The commission last met in October 2021.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A. Ryabkov said that Moscow was postponing the meeting because the United States did not want to take into account Russia’s priorities, they only wanted to discuss the resumption of inspections, a reported the state news agency RIA Novosti.

The situation around Ukraine also had an impact, the agency said citing Ryabkov.

After Russia’s announcement of the inspections in August, Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said the two countries continued to provide data reports and notifications in accordance with the treaty.

The treaty was signed in 2010 and has ensured since 2011 that the two nations limit their strategic nuclear arsenals to 1,500 warheads each. The main verification mechanism of the treaty centers on reciprocal inspections during which each country can examine data and evidence concerning the nuclear arsenal.

When Russia suspended its inspections, it said US sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine made it too difficult for its inspectors to gain access to the United States. The State Department said that was wrong.

After the pandemic began in March 2020, both sides suspended inspections and US officials said they hoped to restore the practice on a regular schedule.

The New START agreement was due to expire on February 5, 2021, but the two governments announced a five-year extension two days before that deadline. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year by the Russian military under the command of President Vladimir V. Putin makes any new arms control negotiations difficult. Since the start of the war, President Biden has suspended all diplomatic discussion of new arms control treaties.

Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear non-proliferation expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said New START’s deterioration was troubling and did not bode well for prospects for renewal in 2026.

Things look very bleak right now, he said. Although the treaty is strongly in the interests of both parties, he added, the Russians seem to be allowing what happens in Ukraine to spill over into all politics.

I don’t think an unconstrained arms race between Russia and the United States is in any of our interests, and it will happen, Lewis said.

New START does not cover the use of tactical nuclear weapons. US and European officials have questioned whether Mr Putin could use such a weapon in Ukraine. This possibility was intensely discussed last fall in Washington and other European capitals due to specific data from intelligence agencies, but discussions about it among officials have since died down.

In August 2019, the Trump administration announced it was ending another arms control treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Agreement, after suspending it in February. The United States had accused Russia of repeatedly violating the treaty, which had been active since the Reagan administration. US officials also said they were increasingly concerned about China, which was not a party to the treaty, and insisted they did not want their ability to deploy missiles in the region Asia-Pacific is hampered.

The end of that deal left New START as the only remaining nuclear weapons treaty between the United States and Russia.

The United States continues to view nuclear arms control as an indispensable means of enhancing American, Allied and global security, the State Department said Tuesday. This is all the more important in times of stress when guardrails and clarity matter most.

