Why is the UK economy doing worse than the rest of the G7? | economics





The International Monetary Fund has warned that the UK will be the only large-scale industrial country facing economic contraction this year.

The Washington-based fund said it expected the UK economy to contract 0.6 per cent this year, though it raised its forecasts for most major economies. Sanctions hit Russia hard.

There are five reasons why the UK is performing worse.

living expenses

When inflation exceeds 10%, household budgets can rise. Annual growth in consumer prices is expected to slow this year as Rishi Sunak sets a target to halve inflation, but the cost of living is still rising, but at a slightly slower pace than at the end of 2022.

CPI inflation chart

Still high energy retail prices will continue to weigh on households, the IMF said. The government has capped energy bills for typical usage to an average of 2,500 per year, increasing to 3,000 per year from April and lasting until March 31, 2024.

After wholesale gas prices fell earlier this year, some analysts expect bills to fall below around 2,200 from July. However, this figure is still about double what it was in late 2021.

tax increase

The IMF has said tougher fiscal and monetary policy will hit people this year, citing tax and spending measures set by the Treasury and interest rates from the Bank of England.

tax increase chart

After the financial meltdown triggered by Liz Truss’s mini-budget, Jeremy Hunt reversed most of the unfunded tax cuts. High taxes can dampen consumer spending power and strain business investment. By 2027-28, taxes as a share of GDP will reach the highest level since World War II.

In September of last year, the IMF publicly denounced Truss’ plan, calling for reconsideration to prevent it from deepening inequality. Sunak is under pressure from the Conservative Party for tax cuts. Others have suggested that higher taxes on wealth could help balance the books.

high interest rate

The Bank of England is poised to raise rates for the 10th time since the end of 2021 when it raised its key rate to 4% on Thursday. Economists expect these high borrowing costs to put pressure on households and businesses.

2.7 million homeowners will have to pay at least $100 more each month to refinance their loan at a higher rate with a short-term, fixed-rate mortgage. This could weigh on economic activity as consumers and businesses are likely to curb spending to cover higher borrowing costs.

labor shortage

The UK has suffered a drop in employment since the Covid-19 pandemic, a term used by statisticians to define a period when adults of working age are neither looking for nor looking for work as economic activity rises rapidly. Older workers are retiring early and experiencing record levels of long-term illness.

labor shortage chart

Britain’s unemployment rate could be more than three times higher than the official government figure, the Center for Cities Thinktank said, with more than 3 million working-age adults reporting themselves as economically inactive could add to the official unemployment figure.

Tighter post-Brexit migration rules are also adding to the shortage. Transformation Europe think tank UK and the European Center for Reform estimate that the end of free movement will create a shortage of more than 300,000 workers.

Brexit

Business leaders warn that Brexit bureaucracy and costs are hurting UK trade. After an initial 40% drop in UK exports to the EU in the first month after the end of the Brexit transition period, overall trade volumes recovered. However, the UK lags behind other great powers.

Brexit trading chart

Figures from the Netherlands Bureau of Economic Policy Analysis, which tracks global trade trends, showed that UK goods exports remained 3.3 per cent below the 2018 average in October, compared to an average increase of 4.4 per cent for all developed countries.

