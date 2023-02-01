US says Russia is violating key nuclear arms control deal





Russia is violating a key nuclear arms control agreement with the United States and continues to refuse to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Russia is not fulfilling its obligation under the New START treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory. Russia’s refusal to facilitate inspection activities prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Russia has also failed to comply with the New START treaty obligation to convene a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission in accordance with the treaty’s schedule, the spokesperson added.

The US announcement is likely to heighten tensions with relations between the two countries in the doldrums as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine. The rattle of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear saber during the war alarmed the United States and its allies.

In December, Putin warned of the growing threat of nuclear war, and this month Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, threatened that Russia losing the war could trigger a nuclear war. nuclear war.

Nuclear powers do not lose major conflicts on which their fate depends, Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post. It should be obvious to everyone. Even to a Western politician who has retained at least a trace of intelligence.

And although a US intelligence assessment in November suggested that Russian military officials discussed the circumstances under which Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, the US has seen no evidence that Putin decided to make the drastic decision to use one, officials told CNN. .

Under the New START treaty, the only remaining agreement regulating the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals, Washington and Moscow, are allowed to carry out inspections of each other’s weapons sites, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic 19, inspections have been suspended since 2020.

A session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the treaty was due to meet in Egypt at the end of November but was abruptly cancelled. The United States blamed Russia for the postponement, with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made unilaterally by Russia.

The treaty limits the number of nuclear weapons deployed at intercontinental range that the United States and Russia can have. It was last extended in early 2021 for five years, which means the two sides will soon have to start negotiating another arms control deal.

John Erath, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, told CNN on Tuesday that Russia’s non-compliance does not mean it is secretly manufacturing large numbers of nuclear weapons.

This is not the part they are deemed non-compliant with, he said. These are the verification provisions.

But he added that Russia is likely using its non-compliance as leverage to try to end the war on its terms.

They’ve fixed on New START as leverage they have, Erath said. They know we would like it to continue, and we would like it to be implemented because everyone feels better when there is an arms control agreement that works.

Russia, he continued, is using their non-compliance as a way to get a little more clout so we can say: Oh, this war threatens arms control, it matters to us. Hey Ukrainian friends, don’t you think you’ve done enough? How about quitting?

Lawmakers responded by warning that any future arms control deal with Russia could be jeopardized if the situation is not salvaged.

We have long supported strategic arms control with Russia, voting for New START in 2010 and advocating for treaty expansion under the Trump and Biden administrations. But to be very clear, meeting New START treaty obligations will be critical to the Senate’s consideration of any future strategic arms control treaty with Moscow, Democratic Senators Bob Menendez, Jack Reed and Mark Warner wrote in a statement. joint statement.

The State Department says that Russia can return to full compliance, if it allows inspection activities on its territory, as it has done for years under the New START treaty and also provides for a session of the committee.

Russia has a clear path back to full compliance. All Russia needs to do is allow inspection activities on its territory, as it has done for years under the New START treaty, and come together in a session of the Advisory Commission bilateral, the spokesperson said. Nothing prevents Russian inspectors from going to the United States and carrying out inspections.

According to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, Russia has about 5,977 nuclear warheads, of which 1,588 are deployed. The United States has 5,550 nuclear warheads, according to the Center, including 3,800 active warheads.

Administration officials said willingness to discuss arms control deal even as Russia wages war in Ukraine demonstrates U.S. commitment to diplomacy and risk mitigation of nuclear disaster.

But Russia has indicated in recent days that US support for Ukraine is preventing the treaty from being renewed.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the last remaining piece of the bilateral nuclear arms control treaty with the United States could expire in three years without being replaced.

When asked if Moscow could consider there being no nuclear arms control agreement between the two nations when the extension of the 2011 New START treaty ends after 2026, Ryabkov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti: This is a very possible scenario. .

