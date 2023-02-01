4 suspects in the assassination of the president of Haiti have been transferred to the United States : NPR





Suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, including Haitian-American citizens James Solages, left, and Joseph Vincent, second from left, are shown in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 2021. Officials Americans claim that four key suspects have been transferred to the United States for prosecution. Odelyn Joseph/AP .

. Odelyn Joseph/AP

Odelyn Joseph/AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Four key suspects in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Mose have been transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stalls in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, local judges have announced. US officials on Tuesday.

Suspects currently in US government custody include James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, two Haitian-Americans who were among the first arrested after Mose was shot 12 times at his private home near the capital of Port au Prince. July 7, 2021.

Also indicted is Christian Emmanuel Sanon, an elderly pastor, doctor and failed businessman whom authorities have identified as a key player. His associates suggested he was duped by the real and as yet unidentified masterminds behind the assassination which plunged Haiti deep into political chaos and sparked a level of gang violence not seen in decades.

The fourth suspect has been identified as Colombian citizen Germn Rivera Garca, 44, who is among approximately two dozen former Colombian soldiers charged in the case.

Rivera, along with Solages and Vincent, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and provide material support and resources resulting in death, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Justice.

Sanon is charged with conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States and provide information about illegal exports. Court documents say he allegedly shipped 20 ballistic vests to Haiti, but the items shipped were described as “medical x-ray vests and school supplies.”

It was not immediately known whether the four suspects had attorneys who could comment on the development. The men are scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday in Miami.

A total of seven suspects in the case are currently being held in the United States. Dozens more still languish in Haiti’s main penitentiary, which is severely overcrowded and often lacks food and water for inmates.

The case is at a standstill in Haiti

The case is virtually at a standstill in Haiti, with local officials last year appointing a fifth judge to investigate the murder after four others were fired or resigned for personal reasons.

A judge told The Associated Press that his family asked him not to take the case because they feared for his life. Another judge resigned after the death of one of his assistants in murky circumstances.

Court documents indicate that exactly two months before Mose’s death, Vincent sent Solages a video of a cat “reacting alertly” to the sound of gunfire and that Solages laughed, prompting Vincent to reply: “C that’s how Jovenel will be pretty much, but (sooner) if you’re really ready!”

The document states that Solages replied that “(this) cat will never come back” and “trust me brother, we are definitely working on our final decision”.

Then in June, around 20 former Colombian soldiers were recruited to supposedly help arrest the president and protect Sanon, who saw himself as Haiti’s new leader. Rivera was responsible for that group, according to the documents.

The plan was to detain Mose and fly him to an unidentified location, but that plot failed when the suspects could not find a plane or enough weapons, authorities said.

A day before the murder, Solages falsely told other suspects that it was a CIA operation and that the mission was to kill the president, according to the documents. Shortly before the murder, authorities said, Solages shouted that it was allegedly a DEA operation to ensure compliance of the president’s security details.

About a year after the murder, US authorities said they interviewed Solages, Vincent and Rivera while they were detained in Haiti and agreed to talk.

Other suspects already detained in the United States are Rodolphe Jaar, a former U.S. government informant and Haitian businessman who was extradited from the Dominican Republic, where he was detained in January 2022.

That same month, US authorities arrested Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, a former Colombian soldier who was deported by Jamaica after fleeing Haiti. While traveling to Colombia, he was arrested by US officials in Panama during a layover.

Also in January 2022, authorities arrested former Haitian senator John Jol Joseph, who also fled to Jamaica.

Alfredo Izaguirre, a Miami-based attorney for Palacios, said Tuesday’s arrival of the other four suspects will postpone the trial because they are all to be tried at the same time. He said Palacios had been prepared for the trial to begin in early March, but could now be delayed for up to four months.

Haitian police say other high-profile suspects remain at large, including a former Supreme Court justice who authorities say was favored to take power in Mose instead of Sanon as originally planned. Another fugitive is Joseph Badio, an alleged plot leader who previously worked for Haiti’s Justice Ministry and the government’s anti-corruption unit until he was fired, according to police.

Emmanuel Jeanty, attorney for the president’s widow, Martine Mose, who was injured in the attack and flown to the United States for treatment, did not return a message for comment.

In December, Martine Mose tweeted that her husband, also accused of corruption, whom he denied fighting, leading to his murder. “Despite the blockages, 17 months later, the people are demanding #Justice,” she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/31/1153016526/haiti-assassination-suspect-jovenel-moise-us-custody The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos