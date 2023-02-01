Army ‘Monitoring British Citizens’ Social Media Posts’ Will Be Investigated, Ben Wallace Says





Allegations that Army units monitored and recorded British citizens’ social media output for Covid-19 disinformation are being investigated, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Big Brother Watch: Soldiers from the Army’s 77th Brigade collected tweets from British citizens about COVID-19 early in the pandemic and forwarded them to Cabinet as part of a broader government-wide effort to combat misinformation and disinformation about the coronavirus. claimed to have done

Following an investigation by the Civil Liberties Campaign Group, one whistleblower claimed that the military was used to “spy” on the British public.

Ministers said the 77th Brigade had previously been involved in supporting broader government efforts to counter misinformation and misinformation about Covid-19.

At Commons on Monday, Wallace said the unit’s disinformation capabilities were used to assess disinformation trends in the UK, but added that the 77th Brigade was meant to counter hostile actors abroad.

“It should not be involved in regulating, policing or reporting opinions that one may or may not agree with,” he added.

According to Big Brother Watch, former Conservative cabinet minister David Davis, who was under surveillance as part of an intergovernmental group, called for a review of the matter, and Mr Wallace assured that he had already ordered a review. in.

“Colleagues may have read a report this weekend on the activities carried out by the Army’s counterintelligence unit in the 77th Brigade,” the defense secretary told Commons.

“Online disinformation from foreign actors is a serious threat to the UK, which is why during the pandemic we have pooled our government-wide expertise to monitor disinformation about Covid.

“The 77th Brigade is a hybrid force of regular and reserve personnel created in 2015. It provides intelligence activities as part of a broader military effectiveness against hostile state actors and violent extremist organizations based outside the UK.

“We use publicly available data, including material shared on social media platforms, to assess trends in disinformation in the UK. We do not engage in regulation, enforcement or reporting opinions you may agree or disagree with.”

“I know full well that he is telling the exact truth when he tells us that he gave clear instructions and instructions to the brigade to only operate against foreign powers and extremists,” Davis told the Commons.

“But does he review the matter and ensure that his instructions are followed in all cases?”

Mr Wallace replied: “Yes, I have already instructed you to personally investigate my instructions after the visit as well as the talk has been carried out.”

Ministers had previously said members of the 77th Brigade were working at the Cabinet Office to support the UK government’s Rapid Response Unit (RPU) and counter Covid-19 disinformation and misinformation.

RPU was launched in March 2020 and has since been disbanded. The government said it had coordinated across the government to counter misinformation through rebuttals or public health messages.

“Online disinformation is a serious threat to the UK,” a UK government spokesperson said. “During the pandemic we have pooled our government-wide expertise to monitor disinformation about COVID-19.”

“The unit used publicly available data, including material shared on social media platforms, to assess disinformation trends and narratives in the UK.

“They did not target individuals and did not take action that could affect a person’s ability to discuss and discuss issues freely.”

