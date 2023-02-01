US Dairy Policies Push Small Farms to Go Big or Exit as Monopolies Get Rich | Environment





Two decades of misguided U.S. dairy policies focused on boosting dairy production and export markets have harmed family farms and the environment while enriching agribusinesses and corporate lobbyists, new research shows.

The average US dairy has only made a profit twice in the past two decades despite milk production rising nearly 40%, according to analysis by Food and Water Watch (FWW) shared exclusively with the Guardian.

More milk hasn’t meant more profits for most farmers or cheaper prices for US buyers because production costs have risen while milk prices have stayed low so US exporters can compete in the world market.

Over the past 20 years, U.S. dairy exports have grown eight times more than almost any other commodity, coinciding with rapid consolidation in the industry, according to the FWW report.

The US Dairy Export Council (USDEC) says the export boom has helped farms of all sizes, but two-thirds of family-sized commercial dairies were lost between around 1997 and 2017, as factory farms, exporters and a handful of powerful cooperatives came to dominate the dairy sector. . Leaders of trade associations earn huge salaries while ordinary farms go bankrupt.

Dairy monopolies are also bad news for the climate. Even though cow numbers remain steady, global-warming methane emissions from dairy manure have more than doubled since 1990, thanks to the way factory farms manage waste, according to the FWW report.

He warns of a vicious cycle in which economic hardship caused by low and volatile milk prices pushes family farmers to go big or pull out. In other words, the only way for many ordinary farms to survive is to expand their herds and industrial farm, which increases greenhouse gas emissions and endangers air quality and water or sell to mega-dairies that do the same.

Chart shows declining profitable years for US dairy farms

Curbing overproduction is crucial as current state and federal dairy policies drive family farms into extinction while fueling the climate crisis, according to the FWW report, Economic Cost of Food Monopolies: The Dirty Dairy Racket.

The big picture of the economic cost of dairy consolidation is that it’s a story filled with incredibly orchestrated and devastating losses and hardship for farmers, and a worsening environmental outlook, said analyst Rebecca Wolf. food policies at FWW. But it hasn’t always been this way, and it doesn’t have to be this way, we need to reject false solutions and instead reform policies to support farmers, the environment and the American economy.

Consolidation in the US dairy industry has occurred at a faster rate than in all other agricultural sectors except hog and egg production. This is happening both at the farm level, fewer farms, more mega-dairies, and at the processing level, fewer but larger corporations and cooperatives that buy, process and market dairy products.

Nationally, the total number of U.S. dairy farms more than halved between 1997 and 2017, while the average number of cows per farm increased by 139%, according to analysis of USDA data. More than 70% of American milk is produced on farms with at least 500 cows, with the largest dairies having herds of more than 25,000 cows.

Large farms are less likely to graze their livestock, relying instead on purchased feed, industrialized agriculture’s biggest source of greenhouse gases. In addition, factory farms store manure in liquid form, which promotes the release of methane, unlike open-field cattle whose manure decomposes with minimal emissions.

Bar chart of decreasing number of dairy farms and increasing average number of cows per farm

Methane is a short-lived but potent heat-trapping gas that accounts for about a third of the global temperature increase since pre-industrial times and nearly 45% of current warming. Animal husbandry through cattle burps, manure management and the cultivation of forage crops is responsible for almost a third of global man-made emissions.

In recent years, as scientists have warned of the outsized role played by factory farming in global warming, agribusinesses, including dairy, have turned to unproven industry-led solutions. , such as carbon offset markets and feed additives to reduce the methane content of cow burps, rather than tackling the problem. the main problem, which is the industrial farming of large herds.

Falling yields are a factor behind the consolidation of dairy farms.

Farmers have struggled to break even due to production costs rising faster than milk prices, which were slightly lower in 2021 compared to 2000. This is partly due to a major shift in US dairy policy moving away from price stabilization achieved through minimum price guarantees and purchase and storage. excess milk that would be donated or resold to manage oversupply, to one that encourages production and expansion of export markets.

The policy shift that includes the promotion of dairy products in developing countries has helped the United States become one of the largest exporters of dairy products in the world. As exports increased, prices also increased, and in order to remain competitive, milk prices in the United States remained low.

This has lined the pockets of agribusinesses while leaving farmers captive to volatile international markets. Clearly, export-oriented policies have not improved the welfare of the average American dairy farmer, according to the FWW report.

The dairy industry, which includes individuals and Pacs tied to farmers, manufacturers and co-ops, made $5.1 million in federal campaign contributions during the 2020 election cycle, according to Open Secrets, the dog custody of transparency. That same year, the industry spent $6.9 million to sway Washington, lobbying to protect corporate subsidies, among other Farm Bill benefits.

The drive to get big or get out of our political and industrial leaders has come to fruition, and allowing this concentration has led to the withering away of small and medium-sized farms and has had a crushing impact on rural communities across the United States, has said Sarah Lloyd, a dairy farmer. in Wisconsin who helps run the medium-sized family farm with 450 cows. Farms that have hung on for a hundred years can no longer keep their heads above water due to this boom and bust system, opening up more room for consolidation. It’s a vicious circle.

An area chart of the increase in milk production per cow

Over the past 20 years, the spiral of debt and bankruptcy has been linked to the suicides of farmers and the decline of rural populations. We cannot export or consume to get out of this problem, we need policies to better manage supplies to reflect real demand so that dairy farming can once again become a viable livelihood, Lloyd said.

But dairy farmers are forced to contribute to corporate programs that work against their interests. FWW estimates that between 2005 and 2018, dairy farmers contributed about $4 billion to the mandatory Dairy Checkoff program, which funds campaigns to promote American milk, butter and creamers to consumers and fast-food businesses that mainly benefit mega-dairies.

At the state level, at least $75 million in New York taxpayer dollars has flowed to a handful of corporate and cooperative entities over the past 20 years, with the promise of a few thousand jobs. some of which were quickly lost when the dairy factories closed.

A spokesperson for the USDEC, which is primarily funded by the federal levy program and the USDA, said it is focused on expanding exports on behalf of dairy farmers of all sizes across the country and that he was motivated by the fact that export sales help strengthen milk on the farm. prices The current federal dairy safety net program is an insurance system that allows farmers to help mitigate the effects of price volatility.

The sector is proud of its commitment to sustainability and moving towards its 2050 goals of net zero emissions and better water management, the spokesperson added in a statement.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was named USDEC’s chief executive after leaving the Obama administration, where he reportedly earned more than $900,000 in 2020, more than 3,000 times the median farm income. Since returning to the USDA under Biden, Vilsack has continued to prioritize expanding U.S. agricultural exports.

A USDA spokesperson said it has introduced a range of new economic and technical supports for small and medium-sized farms, including organic dairies which currently account for 2% of milk production, and s strove to establish more competitive markets and strengthen local and regional markets. food systems under the Biden-Harris administration. Together, these actions will help ensure that small and medium-sized producers have more, new and better income opportunities that they can take advantage of to strengthen their bottom line, receive a fair return for their products and fight against consolidation.

