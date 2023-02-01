US launches high-level defense and technology initiative with India





The United States and India formally established a high-level initiative on defense and emerging technologies on Tuesday, which National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called a strategic gamble on relations between democratic partners.

The Critical and Emerging Technologies, or iCET, initiative follows a commitment made last May by President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will encourage, among other things, the joint production of defense equipment, including military jet engines, long range artillery and armored infantry vehicles.

Sullivan met his counterpart Ajit Doval at the White House on Tuesday to launch the initiative, which he said would serve the deeper strategic interests of both countries. The two aides are spearheading the initiative.

It comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its second year and India seeks to reduce its decades-long reliance on Russian military equipment. Beijing’s regional provocation, including an increasing pace of Chinese economic and military coercion, is also serving as a spur to an increased partnership between New Delhi and Washington. Violent clashes on China’s border with India have heightened tensions between the two countries.

Sullivan, in an interview with reporters, acknowledged the geopolitical dimension of the initiative. The backdrop of geopolitical competition with China has been a feature of U.S.-India relations for more than a decade, Sullivan said. It’s become a more acute feature of the relationship in recent years, he said.

But, he said, much of the story is fundamentally about betting on high tech and industrial innovation policy. It’s at the heart of the president’s entire approach to his presidency. So the Sino-Russian factors are real, but so is the idea of ​​building a deep democratic ecosystem with high technology.

Much of the initiative so far consists of stated intentions to continue cooperation in several areas, including semiconductors, 5G and 6G wireless infrastructure, and commercial spaceflight, including exploration. lunar.

Officials have announced a concrete step. GE Aerospace has applied for an export license for jet engine production and phased technology transfer to India, according to a senior administration official.

This is going to be a transformational opportunity for several aircraft and has the potential to be a game-changer, as we haven’t really done it anywhere else, said the manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal deliberations.

Other projects the two governments are exploring include the M777 howitzer and the Stryker armored fighting vehicle, the official said. The idea would be to help India develop an indigenous defense industry for its own defense and exports, officials said.

There are obstacles, however, Sullivan said. Adjustments need to be made to US technology diffusion and transfer policies, and on the Indian side, changes are needed in tax and customs regulatory policies.

Lots of [American] business people would say, we have to trust that you are going to be a reliable buyer, that you have the money to pay for these things, and that the process is more transparent, said a second administration official. So there is work to be done on both sides.

Another element of the initiative is the diversification of the semiconductor supply chain, a concern that has become more pressing with Chinese threats against Taiwan, which dominates the world’s supply of high-tech semiconductors. Part of the U.S. plan is to help India develop its legacy chipmaking capabilities while continuing the flow of top engineers who study and work in the United States, Sullivan said.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chairman of the US-India Business Council, described iCET as a great forum for our two democracies to coordinate to maintain a free, open and secure global economy during a Chamber of Commerce event American on Monday.

Technology has been at the heart of US-India relations for decades, said Tanvi Madan, India expert at the Brookings Institution. It was a major source of friction from the mid-1970s, when the United States imposed export controls after India carried out a nuclear explosion test, she said. But in recent years, technology cooperation, including a seminal civilian nuclear deal signed in 2006, has helped strengthen US-India ties, she said.

The initiatives’ goal is to be the next big step in the relationship, Sullivan said.

It has the potential to be a take-off point, Madan said.

But other observers have urged caution, noting that the two fractured democracies have not always worked together. It will take time for the results to realize their full potential, said Carnegie India director Rudra Chaudhuri. It will also require the private sector, academia, think tanks and opinion leaders in both countries to work harder to accelerate emerging technology cooperation.

India aspires to be a great power that is not allied with any particular country, analysts have said. But there is a convergence of interests with the United States and its Indo-Pacific allies, as China increasingly exerts its advantage in the region.

Sullivan noted Japan’s recent commitment to significantly increase its defense budget and develop counterattack capabilities, and Australia’s agreement to acquire nuclear-powered submarines with state assistance. United States and Great Britain. That [initiative] is another fundamental part of a comprehensive strategy to put the entire democratic world and the Indo-Pacific in a position of strength, he said.

