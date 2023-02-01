More and more Americans think that the United States is helping Ukraine too much





Comment this story

Comment

More Americans say the United States has provided too much aid to war-torn Ukraine, a shift in opinion largely due to a growing partisan divide, according to the latest Pew Research poll. Centers.

As the Russian invasion nears its one-year anniversary, Americans broadly support some kind of aid, but support for the Biden administrations’ approach is fading, especially among Republicans, according to the survey released Tuesday. The poll found that about a quarter of Americans now say the United States is giving Ukraine too much support, up six percentage points from September and 19 points from March, shortly after the start of the the war. Meanwhile, 31% say he gives the right amount. A fifth of Americans would like to see the United States provide additional aid to Ukraine, according to the poll conducted Jan. 18-24 of 5,152 American adults. More than 20 percent said they weren’t sure.

The share of Americans who think the United States has provided too much support through economic aid and weapons is higher among Republicans, at 40%, although GOP leaders remain divided. Before becoming Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy (R-California) warned that a GOP-controlled House would oppose more aid to Ukraine, an America First mantra signal that galvanized the base of former President Donald Trump despite aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, other Republican leaders, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), have remained steadfast in their support for Ukraine.

The United States and our friends and partners have done enough to keep Ukraine from losing, but we haven’t yet done enough to help Ukraine actually win, McConnell said in remarks to the Senate this week. last. A prolonged standoff is neither in Ukraine’s interest nor in ours.

Shortly, Biden asked for a new Ukrainian tank plan to break the deadlock

About 6 in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the United States provides about the right amount of support at 40% or doesn’t provide enough support at 23%. Only 15% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the United States provides too much, down from 5% last March.

The latest poll comes a week after President Biden announced his latest tranche of support, an initial 31 battle tanks, the M1 Abrams. Congress has approved more than $110 billion in aid since the war began last February.

Biden has pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes amid Europe’s first conventional ground war since World War II. A Pews poll found that 4 in 10 adults approve of his administration’s response to the invasion.

On several occasions, Washington has hesitated to supply more expensive elements, such as the Patriot missile system, the most advanced air defense weapon in the American arsenal. However, the United States gave in on some points, as Russian missiles destroyed Ukraine’s power grid, cities, and more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to provide greater support and not back down in the face of Russian aggression, making the appeal in person before a joint meeting of Congress in December.

Your money is not charity, Zelensky said at the time. It is an investment in global security and democracy that we manage in the most responsible way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/01/31/ukraine-us-aid-war-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos