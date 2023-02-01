Tech Nation finds a new home as the UK Government signs a tech ecosystem deal with Barclays • TechCrunch





Tech Nation, a UK government-sanctioned ecosystem builder for UK tech startups and growth tech companies, is set to cease operations after more than a decade of operation after losing a grant to a program run by Barclays Bank Eagle Labs.

The non-profit team, which received most of its funding from the UK government, now plans to find a new backer and a new direction after closing on March 31, 2023. The Tech Nations visa program will continue for the time being.

Tech Nation said in a statement:

However, Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech said, “Tech Nation is actively seeking stakeholders to acquire a portfolio of assets that will evolve into new guises.” We thoroughly investigated whether Tech Nation could continue without core government subsidies, but after extensive consultations we concluded that this was not an option.”

He added: We have a portfolio of Tech Nation assets and an internationally recognized brand, and we have already started discussions with mission-based organizations to drive that forward. We are looking for expressions of interest from interested parties.

The move comes at a time when the UK government is paying lip service to presenting the UK as a science and technology superpower. In a recent speech by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, he begged entrepreneurs to move to England.

If anyone is thinking of starting or investing in an innovation or technology driven business, we want you to do it here. I want the world’s tech entrepreneurs, life sciences innovators and green tech companies to come to the UK. Because the UK offers the best place to realize their vision,” he said.

However, with the closure of Tech Nation and the rise of other initiatives abroad, the UK has looked pretty underwhelming in the “encouraging innovation” department.

Tech entrepreneurs and investors are already appealing to the $369 billion provided under the US Inflation Reduction Act for Tech Entrepreneurs. In the EU, countries like France are actually stepping up their support for tech entrepreneurship. In fact, state-owned bank BPifrance is injecting an additional $500 million into deep tech startups.

Meanwhile in the UK, the government has reduced the R&D tax credit for startups. And in a survey by industry body Coadec of more than 250 UK founders, the majority said the cuts made the UK far less attractive.

TechCrunch knows that Tech Nation has previously approached governments asking them to consider absorbing them as public entities, but those conversations have come to nothing.

The Sunday Times has previously reported that government officials feared that Tech Nation was violating state aid rules because it had failed to become self-sufficient, which prompted officials to put the contract up for tender earlier this year.

Tech Nation has long been part of the UK tech startup scene. Its predecessor, Tech City UK, was launched in 2011 by former Prime Minister David Cameron and focused primarily on the London ecosystem until merging with Tech North (Manchester-based) in 2018. Since then, he has run numerous programs connecting tech startups and scale-ups with each other and with UK and international investors.

The organization claims to have helped make the UK the leading digital economy in Europe. While 80% of startups fail within the first 2-5 years, more than 95% of startups in the Tech Nations accelerator program claim to have scaled up. More than a third of all tech unicorns and decacons created in the UK graduate from the Tech Nation programme, and have so far raised a total of over $28 billion in venture capital and capital markets. Alumni include Monzo, Revolut, Depop, Bloom & Wild, Zilch, Just Eat, Darktrace, Marshmallow, Ocado, Skyscanner, Peak AI and Deliveroo. Tech Nation, a government-backed organization, says it has provided 15 revenues for each unit funded by the UK government.

Critics say the government’s decision to hand over contracts to Barclays would create conflicts of interest, including having to support startups in the fintech space that could compete with Barclays. One said the government had effectively channeled Barclays money to acquire new customers, potential competitors or customers of the startups it wanted to support.

Many northern tech leaders have previously expressed disappointment that Tech Nation will lose government support in the current economic climate.

“There is still an equity gap for Northern funders. Ben Davies, group marketing director at financial services firm Praetura, told Prolific North that organizations like Tech Nation are ultimately still the nexus between ecosystems on a nascent, global scale.

Dan Sodergren, co-founder of Manchester-based human support platform Your FLOCK, said: They were also the basis for programs such as Libra, Net Zero net or Rising Stars. These things were happening well before the rest of the market.

For better or for worse, the death of Tech Nation marks the end of the UK’s startup ecosystem. The notion of government providing startup advice to founders backed by Tier 1 VCs is over. We must ensure that all assistance reflects future needs, not past needs. That means keeping good things like the well-known visa offer intact and letting the government focus on creating the best possible environment for tech startups. It’s not the people who can find it anyway, it’s the people who need it the most,” said Dom Hallas, Managing Director, Coadec.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/31/tech-nation-looks-for-new-home-as-uk-gov-hands-tech-ecosystem-contract-to-barclays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos