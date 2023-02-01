US charges four people in connection with assassination of Haiti’s president





WASHINGTON Three Haitian-Americans and a Colombian national have been charged in the United States with involvement in the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Mose of Haiti, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The announcement of the federal government’s charges more than 18 months after Mr. Mose’s murder described a vast plot to assassinate the Haitian leader and seize power, backed by an unnamed former justice of the Haitian Supreme Court, Colombian mercenaries and a shipment of illegal arms. the United States.

The decision to charge the four men, believed to be some of the ringleaders in the assassination plot, in the United States is an indication of the chronic dysfunction of the Haitian justice system. Government institutions have disintegrated after the assassination of Mr. Moses and conditions in the country have deteriorated in recent months.

Three of the four men have been charged with conspiracy in the murder of Mr. Mose: James Solages and Joseph Vincent, who have dual Haitian American citizenship, and Germn Alejandro Rivera Garca, a Colombian accused of leading a group of mercenaries operating in Haiti.

Another Haitian American dual citizen, Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, was charged with smuggling-related charges.

Three other men had already been charged in the United States in connection with the assassination plot. Whether other powerful political and business figures in Haiti, including some senior officials in the current government, conspired in the plot remains a central issue in the case.

The four newly charged men are due to appear in court in Miami for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, after being transferred to the United States on Tuesday. They were arrested in Haiti shortly after Mr. Moses’ assassination and have been held there ever since.

Haitian authorities had said at the time of Dr. Sanon’s arrest that they believed he wanted to seize power as president. But he was not charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as the other three men had been.

Mr. Solages and Dr. Sanon had met in April 2021, the Justice Department said, to discuss regime change in Haiti and support for Sanon, an aspiring Haitian political candidate.

After that meeting, the department added, the two men were given a list of equipment needed for the regime change operation, including rifles, machine guns, tear gas, grenades, ammunition and body armor. balls.

The Justice Department said Dr. Sanon then conspired with others in June 2021 to ship body armor from South Florida to Haiti for use by a group of 20 Colombian mercenaries, led by Mr. Garca, who were recruited to help with the operation and provide security for Sanon.

Later in June 2021, the complaints allege that support for President Moses’ replacement shifted to a former Haitian Supreme Court justice who covered up a plot to arrest and imprison Mr. Mose, signing a document that purported to grant the immunity in Haiti to those who participated. in the operation.

On July 6, 2021, the day before the assassination, the plan had changed, according to the Department of Justice: Mr. Solages announced to Mr. Vincent, Mr. Garca and other conspirators that they were going to kill Mr. Mose .

Mr. Solages, Mr. Vincent and Mr. Garca face life imprisonment if convicted. Dr. Sanon faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Maria Abi-Habib contributed reporting from Mexico City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/31/us/politics/charges-haiti-moise-assassination.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos