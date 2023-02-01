Could the 2023 UK House Price Crash Take Down the FTSE?





The FTSE started the year promisingly, ignoring the fatalists who thought 2023 would be worse. But a major shadow is being cast on the economy as analysts warn the UK could suffer a full-blown house price crash this year.

Halifax predicted an 8% drop next year, while Capital Economics predicted a 12% collapse, with a worst-case scenario of 20%. Disappointing figures from the Bank of England were released today, showing net mortgage borrowing fell to 3.2 billion in December from 4.3 billion in November.

don’t panic yet

If that happens, it will be a real blow to domestic morale. Falling property values ​​are making tens of millions of homeowners poorer. People who have bought a home in recent months could end up with negative equity that is worth less than what they borrowed to buy the home.

Declining sales will have a knock-on effect for all involved sectors, from plumbers to electricians to kitchen fitters to sofa sellers. Large banks may be hit by a wave of debt damage and need to repossess real estate to repay loans.

Plunging home prices are bad news for homebuilders, as they impact new-build demand, lower selling prices and puncture forward order books. This explains why Barratt Developments is currently trading at 5.51x earnings, while Taylor Wimpey is trading at 6.41x and Persimmon is trading at 5.72x.

Their share price has been rough over the past 12 months. Barratt and Taylor Wimpey are down 24.47% and 21.15% respectively, while Persimmon is down 39.77%. Home prices may not have collapsed yet, but homebuilding stocks have.

I admit the risk, but I think the possibility of a full-blown house price crash is exaggerated. Mortgage rates surged after former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous microbudget on September 23, terrifying borrowers.

FTSE can survive

But according to figures released yesterday by mortgage broker L&C, the average two-year rate has now fallen to 4.67% from a November peak of 5.90%. Five-year fixed rates plummeted to 4.32%, relieving pressure on borrowers and homebuilders as well. Shares of both Barratt and Taylor Wimpey are up 20% in three months. Persimmon recovery will take longer.

The Bank of England is expected to raise the key rate to 4 per cent on Thursday, but mortgage rates may not rise that much. Most banks believe interest rates are near their peak and may start to fall by the end of 2023.

As mortgage costs drop and real estate prices become cheaper, buyers are forced to sneak back into the market.

Given that property supply for the UK’s booming population is still desperately short, we suspect demand will hold up better than we all expected just a few weeks ago. Anything can happen, of course, but if I’m right, the prospects for the UK economy, the FTSE in general and homebuilding stocks in particular could be bright.

