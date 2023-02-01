Episode 3 was originally 2 hours long





Frank (Murray Bartlett) in The Last of Us. Image: HBO

After its first two episodes, everyone knew The Last of Us was good, but episode three really took things to a whole new level. Titled Long, Long Time, the extended flashback beautifully told the love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), two men who fall in love and prove that good things are possible in a world of evil. hiding on every street corner.

It’s been hailed all over the internet for the past two days, but apparently there’s still one episode left to be had. In an interview with Deadline, Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin revealed that the episode’s first cut was closer to two hours in and it was so sad he hurt himself crying.

It wasn’t until I saw the directors cut that I knew [we had something special], Mazin said. Peter Hoar did his directors cut with our editor, Tim Good, which was quite a long time. When they sent it to me, I think it was almost two hours or something. So, I was like, oh, this is probably not good. And I sat down, but I’m like, okay, I’m going to watch the two-hour version of this episode. And I cried so hard that at one point I said out loud, Ouch. I mean, it hurts. I cried so hard; it hurts. And I thought, Well, if these guys can do this to me and I wrote this fucking thing, then I think it might work pretty well on other people.

So did they ever consider releasing the full two-hour version? Mazin said HBO wouldn’t let them do an episode that was double the traditional length, but luckily the network allows some wiggle room.

HBO was kind enough to give us some time, Mazin said. And listen, I never want to overstay my welcome. I always want to leave people wanting more. But it’s a longer episode, and what’s really interesting, even though I think it’s about 73 minutes long, so many people who saw it said that hour flew by. And I’m like; it was only an hour. It was an hour and 12 minutes. And so that is, I think, a real achievement. But it was really when I saw Peter and Tim cutting that I was like, Wow, this one brought me here. [Mazin places his hand on his chest].

G/O Media may receive a commission

With the series recently renewed for a second season and the episode enjoying near universal praise, is there any chance we might see the Sadder Cut? Let the campaign begin.

However, for the normal level of sadness, The Last of Us episode titled Long, Long Time is now streaming on HBO Max.

Unexpected, poignant and beautiful | review of the last of us

Want more io9 news? Find out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe in film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/last-of-us-extended-cut-episode-3-long-long-time-hbo-1850054660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos