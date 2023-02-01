Blinken criticizes settlements but insists on US support for Israel | Israelo-Palestinian conflict





In a rare but implicit critique of Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Israeli policies, including settlement expansion and home demolitions, detrimental to the two-state solution.

Yet at a press conference at the end of his trip to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Tuesday, Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s ironclad commitment to Israel.

The United States is committed to working toward our enduring goal of ensuring that Palestinians and Israelis enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity, justice, and dignity, Blinken said, stressing the need to preserve the vision of a two-state solution.

The United States will continue to oppose anything that moves away from that goal, including but not limited to settlement expansion and the legalization of illegal outposts, moves toward annexation of the West Bank , disruption of the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites, demolitions and evictions, and incitement and acquiescence to violence.

Rights advocates have long called on Washington to pressure Israel to end its abuses against Palestinians.

The United States provides at least $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel each year while lobbying to block international efforts to expose Israeli abuses, including at the United Nations.

Successive US administrations, including that of President Joe Biden, have maintained unconditional support for Israel as they rhetorically back the two-state solution, a prospect that many experts say is no longer realistic due to the policies colonization of Israel.

I reaffirmed to Israel and its people the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The rising tide of violence has resulted in the loss of many innocent lives on both sides, Blinken said Tuesday.

Blinken met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in occupied Ramallah earlier in the day.

Last week, Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians in the West Bank, including nine in the Jenin refugee camp. A day later, a Palestinian sniper shot dead seven Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem.

Abbass’ office released a statement via Palestinian news agency WAFA, blaming Israel for the recent crisis and accusing it of stifling the two-state solution and violating international law.

This comes at a time when Israel continues without any deterrence or responsibility its unilateral operations, including settlements, de facto annexation, settler terrorism, the Palestinian president said.

Abbas also decried that Israel was violating the historical status quo and breaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque and withholding [Palestinian] funds, as well as policies of ethnic cleansing and apartheid.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians soared earlier this month after an ultra-nationalist minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in a gesture condemned by Palestinian and Arab leaders as a provocation.

On Tuesday, Abbas implicitly denounced US opposition to Palestinian diplomatic pressure to demand accountability for Israeli abuses.

The persistent opposition to the efforts of the Palestinian people to defend their existence and their legitimate rights before international courts and tribunals, and to provide international protection to our people, is a policy that encourages the Israeli occupier to commit more crimes and to violate international law, Abbas said.

At his press conference, Blinken said Washington’s immediate priority was to restore calm and defuse tensions between Israelis and Palestinians before pushing for a long-term settlement.

Blinken added that he asked his team members to stay in the area to help with that goal.

Earlier in the day, he said the United States was working to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, a Biden campaign promise that remains unfulfilled amid Israeli opposition. Former President Donald Trump had closed the US diplomatic mission for the Palestinians as he virtually severed ties with Palestinian leaders.

On Tuesday, Blinken said Washington was seeking to rebuild its relationship with the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority.

The top US diplomat did not mention Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a US citizen who was shot and killed by Israeli forces last year, in public statements while in Israel.

When asked if Blinken had raised the killing of Abu Akleh with Israeli officials, a US State Department spokesperson referred Al Jazeera to public readings from senior diplomats’ meetings. The available readings do not mention the slain journalist.

Blinken said on Tuesday he had spoken with Israeli officials about deepening cooperation to counter Iran amid stalled diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that saw Tehran slash its nuclear program in exchange. the lifting of sanctions against its economy.

We continued what has been an ongoing discussion about ways to continue to work together, to collaborate and not just with us, with other countries to counter the malign actions in which Iran is engaged, whether in this region or beyond, Blinken told reporters.

