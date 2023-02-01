No 10 claims UK economy to be strong despite IMF warnings that it will do worse than any other country in the developed world, including Russia | political news





Downing Street insisted the UK economy was strong despite warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the economy would reverse this year and do worse than all other developed countries.

In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF once again downgraded its UK gross domestic product (GDP) forecast, forecasting a 0.6% decline from the 0.3% growth it penciled in last October.

The outlook for this year places the UK well behind the G7 developed group.

The IMF’s dire outlook for the UK economy is ‘wrong’

The UK is also projected to be the only country in developed and emerging economies to experience a decline in GDP during the year.

But Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson told reporters that the IMF itself “told that British economic policy was now on the right track” after Prime Minister Liz Truss’s rocky fall.

After announcing unfunded tax cuts, the former prime minister took a toll on the economy and eventually resigned after less than two months in office.

Mr Sunak’s spokesperson added that the UK had surpassed many forecasts last year and was “expected to grow faster than Germany and Japan in the coming years”.

But shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the government needed to do “much more” to realize the potential of the UK economy.

Asking urgent questions from the Commons about the IMF’s economic outlook update, Reeves said: “The UK has enormous potential, but 13 years of Conservative failure have been an anchor to prosperity.

“Today’s IMF ratings reflect wasted opportunities and look bad.

“The UK is the only major economy expected to contract this year. Weak growth relative to its rivals over the next two years.

“The world has upgraded, the UK has downgraded. The economy is worse than Russia with sanctions.”

She took aim at Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was not present, adding, “If the Prime Minister had an idea, an answer or courage, he would be here today. But he doesn’t.”

Reeves continued: “The question people are asking now is this: Are I and my family better off after 13 years of Conservative government? The answer is no. And as the IMF shows today, this doesn’t have to be the case. There is not. “

A former adviser to Truss continued to insist that the former prime minister took the right approach to the economy, even saying the country’s finances would be in a better position if her plan were implemented.

Julian Jessop, who is also chief economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, told Sky News: [Ms Truss’] The overall strategy was right and was welcomed by many business organizations at the time.

“We’re not the only major economy with a bad outlook. Spain is no different. The UK has been hit harder by COVID and the energy crisis than any other economy.”

“I don’t think the impact of rising energy rates will be as great as people think. A policy change is needed to address these issues,” he added.

Image: Transport Secretary Richard Holden says IMF forecasts have been wrong ‘for the past few years’.

Earlier on Monday, Transport Secretary Richard Holden disputed the IMF’s forecast.

When asked if the IMF was wrong, Mr Holden told Sky News, “I think so.”

He added that he thinks the IMF has been wrong in forecasting “over the past two years” and that “the UK can beat its forecasts as it has in the past two years”.

The Conservative minister told Caverley that the UK economy has grown “faster than Germany since 2016” and “faster than France, Italy and Japan since 2010”.

Holden also said the agency’s report “lauded” the steps taken by Prime Ministers Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak to stabilize the country’s finances.

Former Cabinet Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg agreed with Holden, telling Sky News that his previous comments about the IMF were “utterly genius”.

“Well, first of all, this is a prediction,” said Mr Rees-Mogg.

“And when was the last time the IMF forecast was correct? So you have to understand that the forecast is not historical fact.”

Responding to the IMF’s latest economic projections earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister said: “These figures confirm that we are not immune to the pressures hitting almost all advanced economies.”

“Short-term challenges shouldn’t overshadow our long-term outlook. The UK has outperformed many forecasts last year and if it sticks to its plan to cut inflation in half, the UK is still expected to grow faster than Germany and Japan.” said in a statement.

