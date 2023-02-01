US prepares over $2 billion Ukraine aid package with longer-range weapons





WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) – The United States is preparing more than $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine, which is expected to include long-range rockets and other munitions and weapons for the first time, sources said. informed two US officials. told Reuters on Tuesday.

The aid is expected to be announced as early as this week, officials said. It should also include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, they added.

One of the officials said part of the package, which is expected to be $1.725 billion, would come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows the administration of President Joe Biden to obtain weapons from industry rather than from American arms stockpiles. .

The USAI funds would go towards purchasing a new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) made by Boeing Co (BA.N), which has a range of 94 miles (150 km). The United States has rejected Ukraine’s claims for the ATACMS missile with a range of 185 miles (297 km).

The longer range of the GLSDB glide bomb could allow Ukraine to hit targets that were out of range and help it continue its counterattacks by disrupting Russia further behind its lines.

Reuters first reported on Boeing’s proposal to deploy GLSDB for Ukraine in November. At the time, it was expected that GLSDB would be in Ukraine in the spring.

GLSDB is jointly produced by SAAB AB (SAABb.ST) and Boeing. It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket engine, both of which are common in US inventories.

GLSDB is GPS-guided, can defeat some electronic jamming, is usable in all weather conditions and can be used against armored vehicles, according to SAAB’s website. The GBU-39—which would function as the warhead of the GLSDB—has small folding wings that allow it to hover over 100 km if dropped from an aircraft and hit targets as small as 3 feet ( 1 meter) in diameter.

USAI funds would also be used to pay for more HAWK air defense components, counter drone systems, counter artillery and air surveillance radars, communications equipment, PUMA drones and spare parts. for major systems like Patriot and Bradley, one of the officials said. .

There was also a significant amount of medical equipment – enough to equip three field hospitals donated by another ally, the official added.

The White House declined to comment. The content and size of aid packets may change until signed by the President.

In addition to USAI funds, more than $400 million in aid was to come from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to draw on current US stockpiles in an emergency.

This aid was to include anti-mine ambush protected vehicles (MRAP), guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) and ammunition.

The United States has sent about $27.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Russia calls the invasion a “special operation.”

