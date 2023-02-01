



Adam Bienkov writes that three years after Britain left the EU, the profound impact on our economy and national standing is undeniable.

A wide expanse of sunny highlands awaits us, Jacob Rees-Mogg confidently predicted to MPs shortly before Britain’s exit from the EU. Three years later, the sunlit highlands are the only ones that haven’t materialized.

In fact, according to the latest projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the UK is the only major economy to contract this year. Britain, once branded the “poor of Europe”, is increasingly looking like the poor of a developed country.

The reason for this decline is obvious. Economists point to a shortage of workers in Europe as a major cause of the UK’s economic downturn.

In a speech last week, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt instead blamed the country’s woes on the black swan events of the pandemic and war in Ukraine. But while these have affected all developed countries, only the UK is not recovering from them.

According to the IMF, Russia, which is subject to massive international sanctions, will also surpass Britain. As for its nearest global competitor, Brexit’s self-imposed economic sanctions appear to outweigh all others.

It is now indisputable that Brexit is contributing significantly to this economic decline. According to the UK Government’s Office for Budget Responsibility, Brexit is expected to reduce the potential size of the UK economy by 4% and reduce the UK’s trade potential by 15% in the long run.

Clearly, Brexit was an economic goal in itself, IFS Director Paul Johnson said late last year. Economically speaking, that was and continues to be very bad news indeed.

However, it is not only the economy that has been severely damaged by Brexit, but also our politics.

For decades, Britain has been seen as a relatively stable country that rarely suffers from the sort of political divide that affects other countries around the world. But in the nearly seven years since the vote to leave the EU, the UK has become synonymous with political turmoil.

In a relatively short period of time, the UK has produced 5 prime ministers and 7 prime ministers, and is currently preparing for a third general election. Meanwhile, the government, which initially decided to hold an EU referendum, was paralyzed by various scandals and corruption allegations.

The British public took notice. A poll commissioned by Byline Supplement last week found that 65% of current voters believe the Conservatives are institutionally corrupt, with only 18% disagreeing.

John Bloomfield

But Rishi Sunak’s government appears to be in permanent denial about the Brexit-induced damage to its national standing rather than facing it. A Sunak spokesperson claimed today that the UK has seen “significant benefits from Brexit”.

In a speech last week, the Prime Minister accused critics of Britain’s exit from the EU of pessimism.

He told an audience in the City of London that decline for England was wrong. It has always been wrong and it is wrong now.

But in reality, it is not Brexit critics who are fueling the pessimism, but rather those who continue to refuse to face its true impact.

As a result of this refusal, Britain remains in apparent paralysis. When senior members of Sunak’s administration briefed the media last year that the prime minister was considering pulling Britain into a close Swiss-style trade deal with the European Union, the news sparked an immediate backlash from Conservative MPs. Within hours, Downing Street was forced to reject the plan, leaving the British economy in a state of continued decline.

Government dignitaries and media supporters seem trapped in an alternate reality where the real chain binding Britain is the continued adoption of European regulations and the absence of further tax cuts.

But the true cause of the decline among the British public seems increasingly clear.

The current government was elected on a promise to get Brexit done, but the reality of three years of economic isolation has made support for remaining outside the EU a decidedly minority.

According to a major poll this week, there is only one country in the country with more voters believing Brexit was not a mistake than believing it was. In all other parts of the country, the firm view is that Brexit was an error.

As a result, according to a recent poll by Omnisis, 63% of all currently decided voters said they would vote to rejoin the EU. When a new vote is held tomorrow, Britain will almost certainly return as a full member of the European Union.

However, such a vote is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The Labor Party, which won the election thanks to supporting a second referendum on Brexit, is now working to make Brexit work.

Did you enjoy this article? Help us produce more.

Get the monthly Byline Times newspaper and help support fearless independent journalism that breaks stories, shapes agendas and takes accountability.

Not funded by billionaire oligarchs or offshore hedge funds. We rely on our readers to fund our journalism. Subscribe if you like what we do.

What that pledge actually means is still unclear.

Keir Starmer has promised to significantly renegotiate the terms of the trade deal between the UK and the European Union ahead of renewal in 2025. He also eliminated most border checks with Europe and mutual recognition of agricultural and professional qualifications.

But such a renegotiation is unlikely to completely undo the damage caused by Brexit. So far Starmer has ruled out Britain rejoining a single market or customs union under his government.

As a result, a Labor government is likely to round the edges of a Brexit deal that has clearly hurt the UK economy.

Whether this is a sustainable position remains to be seen. Labor said a plan to tinker with the edges of Britain’s current deal would not suffice in economic and political realities that point to Britain’s need to radically rethink its relationship with the EU.

But whatever the parties ultimately decide, the damage from Brexit is now very clear. Far from clearing the dark clouds from Britain’s economic and political horizon, Brexit has plunged the country into a seemingly permanent state of gloom.

And unless our leaders acknowledge that fact, the first steps in national recovery will not truly begin.

Our journalism is up to you

The Byline Times is funded by subscribers. Get your monthly print edition and help support brave, independent journalism.

New to Byline Times? learn more about us

print subscription

A new type of newspaper that is independent and fearless outside the system. Fund better media.

Don’t miss the story! Sign up for our newsletter and get your free edition.

Our main investigations include empires and the culture wars, Brexit, cronyism contracts, Russian interference, the coronavirus pandemic, democracy in peril, and the crisis in British journalism. Our Lives Matter also introduces new voices of color.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bylinetimes.com/2023/01/31/britannia-chained-brexit-has-left-the-uk-in-a-state-of-national-decline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos